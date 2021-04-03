Families search for eggs at annual Siesta Key Easter Egg Hunt

The Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce-hosted event had hundreds of children hunting for eggs April 3.
Families raced around searching for Easter eggs on Siesta Key during the annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 2. The Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce-hosted event had a number of games and activities for families to enjoy including bean bag tosses, coloring, photos with the Easter Bunny and plenty of easter egg hunts. Kids ran out in groups to collect a number of eggs and received goodie bags for their efforts.