Taylor Bouyet embraces the Easter Bunny.

Families search for eggs at annual Siesta Key Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, Apr. 3, 2021 |

Mark Smith announces new easter egg hunts for children.

Saturday, Apr. 3, 2021 |

Oliver McKenna finds an egg.

Saturday, Apr. 3, 2021 |

The Easter Bunny takes photos with families.

Saturday, Apr. 3, 2021 |

Remy Glidewell slowly accepts a gift from the Easter Bunny.

Saturday, Apr. 3, 2021 |

Kamdyn, Robin and Kyan VanMeter

Saturday, Apr. 3, 2021 |

Annya, Arianna and Alessandro Hernandez with Lisa Mayer.

Saturday, Apr. 3, 2021 |

Ethan Thompson reaches down for an egg.

Saturday, Apr. 3, 2021 |

Anthony Chieco

Saturday, Apr. 3, 2021 |

Gus and Adam Gorecki sit with their eggs.

Saturday, Apr. 3, 2021 |

Mira and Dee Fontana

Saturday, Apr. 3, 2021 |

Shawn, McAllister, and Eliana Egan

Saturday, Apr. 3, 2021 |

Kids won eggs and other prizes.

Saturday, Apr. 3, 2021 |

David Weber plays the bean bag toss game.

Saturday, Apr. 3, 2021 |

Ethan Weber plays the bean bag toss game.

Saturday, Apr. 3, 2021 |

Laila and Lilliana Mileto

Saturday, Apr. 3, 2021 |

George Wilson colors away.

Saturday, Apr. 3, 2021 |

The Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce-hosted event had hundreds of children hunting for eggs April 3.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Families raced around searching for Easter eggs on Siesta Key during the annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 2. The Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce-hosted event had a number of games and activities for families to enjoy including bean bag tosses, coloring, photos with the Easter Bunny and plenty of easter egg hunts. Kids ran out in groups to collect a number of eggs and received goodie bags for their efforts. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

