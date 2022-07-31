 Skip to main content
Martice, Brayden, Maliyah, Anna and Aurora Nicks warm up working on a jigsaw puzzle. (Photos by Harry Sayer)

Families ponder puzzles at Sarasota Art Museum

Martice, Brayden, Maliyah, Anna and Aurora Nicks warm up working on a jigsaw puzzle. (Photos by Harry Sayer)

Viola Posthuma selects her piece.

Mila Posthuma assembles her puzzle.

Mila Posthuma assembles her puzzle.

Jack Posthuma considers what area to work on next.

Eva and Jun Liao

The day's workshop depicted famous artists that could be colored in.

Studio Arts Program Coordinator Liv Scully lays out the rules for the students.

Kids picked up pieces of a Sarasota Museum Art puzzle and colored them in.

Kids picked up pieces of a Sarasota Museum Art puzzle and colored them in. Courtesy photo.

Mila Didovic colors in her page.

Eva Jun pays close watch to her artwork.

The Puzzlelicious event was held July 29 and 30.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

What's the value in a puzzle?

They can be challenging, they can be relaxing. 

For Studio Arts Program Coordinator Liv Scully at the Sarasota Art Museum, it's a way to test your brain and work on your problem solving skills.

"Art and art-making can be a puzzle," Scully said. "You're figuring things out, and you're problem-solving."

Puzzles were on full display at the Sarasota Art Museum's Puzzlelicious event, which ran July 29 and 30. The event made its return for the second year and featured all sorts of puzzles with which children and families could test themselves.

Families warmed up putting together jigsaw puzzles in the museum before heading over to Scully's workshop, where she had a series of coloring pages depicting famous art figures and creators.

The largest project of the day was a depiction of the Sarasota Art Museum composed of several coloring pages that children took to work on. When all the pages had been taken and colored in, kids returned them to the board and rearranged them so it properly conveyed the museum.  

