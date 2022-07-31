Families ponder puzzles at Sarasota Art Museum

What's the value in a puzzle?

They can be challenging, they can be relaxing.

For Studio Arts Program Coordinator Liv Scully at the Sarasota Art Museum, it's a way to test your brain and work on your problem solving skills.

"Art and art-making can be a puzzle," Scully said. "You're figuring things out, and you're problem-solving."

Puzzles were on full display at the Sarasota Art Museum's Puzzlelicious event, which ran July 29 and 30. The event made its return for the second year and featured all sorts of puzzles with which children and families could test themselves.

Families warmed up putting together jigsaw puzzles in the museum before heading over to Scully's workshop, where she had a series of coloring pages depicting famous art figures and creators.

The largest project of the day was a depiction of the Sarasota Art Museum composed of several coloring pages that children took to work on. When all the pages had been taken and colored in, kids returned them to the board and rearranged them so it properly conveyed the museum.