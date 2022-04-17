 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Dozens of children sprint during the egg hunt

Families meet for Southside Egg Hunt

Sunday, Apr. 17, 2022 |

Dozens of children sprint during the egg hunt

Brett Coppens searches for eggs.

Sunday, Apr. 17, 2022 |

Brett Coppens searches for eggs.

Asa Overton races towards the eggs.

Sunday, Apr. 17, 2022 |

Asa Overton races towards the eggs.

Cecile and James McPheeters

Sunday, Apr. 17, 2022 |

Cecile and James McPheeters

Devlyn Fischer pets Abby the dog.

Sunday, Apr. 17, 2022 |

Devlyn Fischer pets Abby the dog.

Levi Mears picks up his egg.

Sunday, Apr. 17, 2022 |

Levi Mears picks up his egg.

Benjamin Simms gathers 64 eggs.

Sunday, Apr. 17, 2022 |

Benjamin Simms gathers 64 eggs.

Brooklyn, Lincoln and Kensington Kotuby

Sunday, Apr. 17, 2022 |

Brooklyn, Lincoln and Kensington Kotuby

Alex, Alicia, Robert Brown and Robert Brown take photos with the Easter Bunny.

Sunday, Apr. 17, 2022 |

Alex, Alicia, Robert Brown and Robert Brown take photos with the Easter Bunny.

Alexa Hancock

Sunday, Apr. 17, 2022 |

Alexa Hancock

Jacqueline and Own Mazur

Sunday, Apr. 17, 2022 |

Jacqueline and Own Mazur

Shayla and Melanie Fischer

Sunday, Apr. 17, 2022 |

Shayla and Melanie Fischer

Zayn Bradley

Sunday, Apr. 17, 2022 |

Zayn Bradley

Tucker Peters slides down.

Sunday, Apr. 17, 2022 |

Tucker Peters slides down.

Share
The annual egg hunt was held April 16.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Families gathered for the ninth annual Easter Egg Hunt at Southside Elementary School on April 16.

The Southside Village Life-hosted event brought dozens upon dozens of families to the school for the annual egg hunt. Children raced for as many eggs as they could find with a select few finding golden eggs that gifted them prizes.

Kids later had treats, took photos with the Easter Bunny and played on the playground.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement