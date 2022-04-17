Families meet for Southside Egg Hunt

The annual egg hunt was held April 16.
Families gathered for the ninth annual Easter Egg Hunt at Southside Elementary School on April 16.
The Southside Village Life-hosted event brought dozens upon dozens of families to the school for the annual egg hunt. Children raced for as many eggs as they could find with a select few finding golden eggs that gifted them prizes.
Kids later had treats, took photos with the Easter Bunny and played on the playground.
