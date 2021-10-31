Families flock to Siesta Key for Safe Treats

The annual Halloween event was Oct 30.
Siesta Key vendors and visitors enjoyed the annual Safe Treats Halloween event on Oct. 30.
Families brought their costumed children to the key's North Village for an afternoon of trick-or-treating and fun. Various businesses along the strip brought out buckets of candy and prizes for kids to snatch up. Some of the day's costumed included pirates, princesses, zombie cheerleaders, and much more.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.