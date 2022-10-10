Families flock to Fruitville Grove Pumpkin Festival

The weekend festival runs through Oct.
Families flocked to the Fruitville Grove for the Pumpkin Festival running through October.
The annual weekend event brought hundreds of parents and children to the family market to enjoy a number of activities including bounce houses, rides, carnival games and picking from a litany of pumpkins to take home. The event also had a number of vendors selling food, handcrafted art items and more.
There were also the animal companions. Children fed goats, piglets and even were able to sit and pet a skunk or two. Representatives from Big Cat Habitat introduces (muzzled) alligators to curious children while others enjoyed moseying on ponies in a circle.
