Paul, Julia and Ramona Pugliese were all smiles.

Families flock to Fruitville Grove Pumpkin Festival

Brooke and Oliver Dahlberg take a seat with Ameera, Brandie and Axel Rodriguez

Kira Dowling picks her pumpkin.

Leo McHugh picks his pumpkin.

Casey, Shyla and Cece Murphy enjoyed the weekend.

Natalie and William "Five" Miller split some cotton candy.

Kaylee Baginski meets Penelope the skunk.

Ashley McCann, Sofia Napolitano and Gianna Napolitano play carnival games.

Lucas Trimarco brings the hammer down.

Juliana Balter inspects a butterfly.

Hanna Janisiewicz displays her butterfly.

Sara Janisiewicz isn't so sure about the butterfly.

"Gator" John Kenyon with Big Cat Habitat introduces Livia Marques to Cringer the Gator.

Reagan Lehnert becomes a sheep.

The weekend festival runs through Oct.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Families flocked to the Fruitville Grove for the Pumpkin Festival running through October.

The annual weekend event brought hundreds of parents and children to the family market to enjoy a number of activities including bounce houses, rides, carnival games and picking from a litany of pumpkins to take home. The event also had a number of vendors selling food, handcrafted art items and more. 

There were also the animal companions. Children fed goats, piglets and even were able to sit and pet a skunk or two. Representatives from Big Cat Habitat introduces (muzzled) alligators to curious children while others enjoyed moseying on ponies in a circle. 

