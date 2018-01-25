 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Stuart Fenton serves a friend at the Southside Farm to Fork Family Feast.

Families feast on food grown at Southside Elementary

Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 |

Stuart Fenton serves a friend at the Southside Farm to Fork Family Feast.

Buy this Photo
Gia Ferreira, Kane Piccirillo, Remy Craddock and Dalton Anderson wait to check in guests.

Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 |

Gia Ferreira, Kane Piccirillo, Remy Craddock and Dalton Anderson wait to check in guests.

Buy this Photo
Piper Mulligan, Liliana Casanas and Scarlett Bird

Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 |

Piper Mulligan, Liliana Casanas and Scarlett Bird

Buy this Photo
Owen Boyle and Arav Sastry

Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 |

Owen Boyle and Arav Sastry

Buy this Photo
Joe Feldman gets served by his daughter, Brooke.

Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 |

Joe Feldman gets served by his daughter, Brooke.

Buy this Photo
Zach Harshman and Noah Rominiecki

Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 |

Zach Harshman and Noah Rominiecki

Buy this Photo
Ana Mikanovic, Madison Anderson and Judeah Deveaux

Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 |

Ana Mikanovic, Madison Anderson and Judeah Deveaux

Buy this Photo
Francesca Varone checks out the desserts.

Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 |

Francesca Varone checks out the desserts.

Buy this Photo
Amalia, Kizza and Malachi Matthews

Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 |

Amalia, Kizza and Malachi Matthews

Buy this Photo
Edna Casart munches on some bread.

Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 |

Edna Casart munches on some bread.

Buy this Photo
Event co-chairs Susan Rigopulos, Amie Boyle and Becky Angelo

Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 |

Event co-chairs Susan Rigopulos, Amie Boyle and Becky Angelo

Buy this Photo
Colin Sellers and Davis Bailey

Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 |

Colin Sellers and Davis Bailey

Buy this Photo
Charlie Rasool and Jacob Feldman

Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 |

Charlie Rasool and Jacob Feldman

Buy this Photo
The students gathered to listen to what Principal Steven Dragon had to say.

Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 |

The students gathered to listen to what Principal Steven Dragon had to say.

Buy this Photo

Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 |

Buy this Photo
Share
Students grew the food in their garden, then helped serve their family and friends a meal.
by: Cassidy Alexander Staff Writer

Southside Elementary School students served a memorable meal to some lucky guests at the annual Farm to Fork Family Feast.  

The dinner, hosted at The Francis in downtown Sarasota on Jan. 25, featured cuisine made from food that was harvested from the school’s garden. Students had been tending to the tomatoes, kale, bok choy, lettuce, eggplant, broccoli, strawberries, peppers, cabbage, carrots and basil — more than 54 pounds of it.

After the food was harvested on Jan. 23, it was taken to The Francis and cooked into delectable bites, like broccoli pesto flatbread, kale caesar salad, jumbo eggplant ravioli and strawberry orange gelee.

“It’s like an outdoor laboratory,” Southside Elementary Principal Steven Dragon said about the garden, “where you experience the real world application of what you learn in the classroom — especially in math and science.”

The students who worked so hard to grow the food also worked the event, serving hungry guests and bussing tables when they were done.

Proceeds from the event went to the garden program.

The Author: Cassidy Alexander

I’m Cassidy. I cover news in Sarasota County, Siesta Key and the schools, plus the occasional community event if it has to do with dogs. I’m a Florida native, and graduated from the University of North Florida with degrees in journalism and graphic design.

See All Articles by Cassidy

Related Stories

Advertisement