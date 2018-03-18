 Skip to main content
Regan Baker, 13, from Lakewood Ranch, tosses out the eggs before the Harvest Easter egg hunt.

Families celebrate Easter at Lakewood Ranch church

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

Sarasota's 2-year-old Meghan Cronin with Scott Cronin and Colleen Cronin, 5, bring their baskets out for the egg hunt. She was a little nervous about her first egg hunt.

Mitchell Shaefer, 6, and his grandfather, Jon Eckert, of River Club, eat snow cones under the pavilion while they wait for the egg hunt to start.

Eight-year-old Jade Liembach, Rosita Haas and 6-year-old Gabriel Liemback, of Greenbrook, wear their matching bunny ears. Gabriel and Jade predict they're going to get between 100 and 1 million eggs.

Ainsley, Corrie, Eion and Declan Young, of Mill Creek, bring personalized Easter egg baskets. This is Ainsley's10th year participating in the egg hunt.

Audrey Yanevich, 11, dresses as a decorative egg while she helps run the bouncy slide for the kids.

Michael Montgomery and his daughter Carissa, 9, from Greenbrook, try to pick out their spots for the egg hunt.

Addison, 7, and Aubrey Sweeney, 4 , were not a fan of their matching bunny ears at the egg hunt.

Augusto Strubbe, 6, from Parrish, got his face painted as Spiderman "because I wanted to."

Two-yearpold Electra Montgomery attends Sprouts, the preschool at Harvest, and is excited for to hunt with her pretty dress.

Two-year-old Sylvia Mcdonald, of Central Park, restrains herself from reaching down and grabbing an egg.

All of the children wait in front of Harvest to get ready

Three-year-old Layla Przybyla, of Ellenton, rushes to grab some eggs for her basket.

Kinley Solton, 4, from Country Club at Lakewood Ranch, shows her mom, Brittany, the egg she picked up during the hunt.

Kids swarm Harvest United Methodist Church for Easter egg hunt.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Layla Przybyla, a 3-year-old from Ellenton, just couldn’t wait for the Easter egg hunt to get started. She slipped three eggs into her basket while no one noticed.

“It was hard to contain her,” her mom, Lauren Przybyla, said. Layla attends preschool at Harvest's Sprouts preschool program.

Harvest United Methodist Church hosted its Easter egg hunt tMarch 18.

Children searched for eggs with different letters to spell out "Jesus lives." They then could turn their eggs in for a bag of candy. 

Althought the actual egg hunt only lasted a couple of minutes, other activities at the event included face painting, food trucks and face painting.

