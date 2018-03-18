Families celebrate Easter at Lakewood Ranch church

Layla Przybyla, a 3-year-old from Ellenton, just couldn’t wait for the Easter egg hunt to get started. She slipped three eggs into her basket while no one noticed.

“It was hard to contain her,” her mom, Lauren Przybyla, said. Layla attends preschool at Harvest's Sprouts preschool program.

Harvest United Methodist Church hosted its Easter egg hunt tMarch 18.

Children searched for eggs with different letters to spell out "Jesus lives." They then could turn their eggs in for a bag of candy.

Althought the actual egg hunt only lasted a couple of minutes, other activities at the event included face painting, food trucks and face painting.