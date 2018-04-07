Fairytale Ball brings magic and wishes to Michael's On East

Children First held its annual gala on April 7 at Michael's On East.

The Fairytale Ball channeled "Aladdin" with it's Middle Eastern decor and "if you had three wishes" campaign. Children First helps at-risk children and families have access to food, shelter, education and more. With Fairytale Ball, the organization encouraged guests to make wishes come true for these children and families.

Eventgoers mingled in the atrium for cocktail hour, had dinner in the ballroom and danced to the sounds of Brandon Williams and the Baykings Band.