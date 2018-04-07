 Skip to main content
Co-Chairs David and Donna Koffman, Jacqueline and Lacy Ray, Jr. and Katherine and Frank Martucci

Fairytale Ball brings magic and wishes to Michael's On East

The ballroom of Michael's On East transported guests to the time of genies.

The Fairytale Ball was hosted on April 7.

Gold decor was placed around the venue.

Peter and Joanne Powers

Will Scecina plays guitar for guests as they arrive.

Tiffany Jancqewski and April Francisi

A children's Tesla car was donated for the auction.

Silent auction items lined the back of the atrium.

Brooke and Brad Glover

Drinks called Blue Diamond were served throughout cocktail hour.

Gana Gilkey and Kathy Gilkey

Terri and Michael Klauber

Suzy Kalin put temporary tattoos on guests.

Carol and Dave Pilkington

Doug and Sharri Phillips with Hope and Scott Wenk

Ellie Di Virgilio and Moriah Taliaferro

Carly Evans and Brian Mariash

Suzy Kalin places the stencil on a guest.

Teresa and Trevor Harvey pose for a photo.

CC's Paper Artistry did the decor for the photo booth.

Jay and Kimberly Coblentz

Veronica Brady and Keith Monda

Co-Chairwoman Donna Koffman and Paula Murray

Josh and Julie Abel

This copper necklace was available in the silent auction.

Cliff Roles and Renee Phinney

Guests were served three "wishes" for dinner, including a kale salad, short ribs and scallops and an enchanted baked Alaska.

Carly Evans, Sherri Phillips, Tomeika Hunter-Koski, Co-Chairwoman Donna Koffman, Jeanne Paulus and Jaclyn Brunckhorst

Gerry Daniel and Catherine Brown

Roxanne Militaru and Ari Castor

Brandon Williams and the Baykings Band entertained guests after dinner.

Fairytale Ball was hosted by Children First on April 7.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Children First held its annual gala on April 7 at Michael's On East. 

The Fairytale Ball channeled "Aladdin" with it's Middle Eastern decor and  "if you had three wishes" campaign. Children First helps at-risk children and families have access to food, shelter, education and more. With Fairytale Ball, the organization encouraged guests to make wishes come true for these children and families. 

Eventgoers mingled in the atrium for cocktail hour, had dinner in the ballroom and danced to the sounds of Brandon Williams and the Baykings Band.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

