Palmetto's Jeremy Heere shows off the bear won after a squirt gun contest against Palmetto's Jenna Belle.

Fair offers a wild ride in Manatee County

Palmetto's Jeremy Heere shows off the bear won after a squirt gun contest against Palmetto's Jenna Belle.

A giraffe from East County's Rye Road Giraffes looks at the fair-goers as they feed goats and other animals.

A giraffe from East County's Rye Road Giraffes looks at the fair-goers as they feed goats and other animals.

Bradenton's Crissy Conradi feeds a giraffe at the fair.

Bradenton's Crissy Conradi feeds a giraffe at the fair.

Lakewood Ranch High School sophomore Ryann Hilyer and junior Madison Hartwig prepare for the steer sale at the Manatee County Fair. "I'm excited to see what sale brings and how everyone does," Hartwig says.

Lakewood Ranch High School sophomore Ryann Hilyer and junior Madison Hartwig prepare for the steer sale at the Manatee County Fair. "I'm excited to see what sale brings and how everyone does," Hartwig says.

Camryn Shear, a seventh grade Carlos E. Haile Middle School student and a Future Farmers of America member, shows the school's chapter steer, Titan, at the fair. Titan went for $5 per pound at the sale.

Camryn Shear, a seventh grade Carlos E. Haile Middle School student and a Future Farmers of America member, shows the school's chapter steer, Titan, at the fair. Titan went for $5 per pound at the sale.

Gus, a camel brought by Rye Road Giraffes to the Manatee County Fair, eats during the educational show.

Gus, a camel brought by Rye Road Giraffes to the Manatee County Fair, eats during the educational show.

Lakeland's Jedidiah Miller, who is 18 months old, loves going fast in his car ride. His parents, Nathaniel and Heidi Miller, had their first date at the fair and return every year.

Lakeland's Jedidiah Miller, who is 18 months old, loves going fast in his car ride. His parents, Nathaniel and Heidi Miller, had their first date at the fair and return every year.

Ellenton's Lucy Teav, who is 4, jumps as high as she can on the trampoline.

Ellenton's Lucy Teav, who is 4, jumps as high as she can on the trampoline.

Holmes Beach's Kelly and Barry Moffatt and Bradenton's Michael Wood, who is 1, and Ryan Moffatt show off the caricatures they had done at the fair.

Holmes Beach's Kelly and Barry Moffatt and Bradenton's Michael Wood, who is 1, and Ryan Moffatt show off the caricatures they had done at the fair.

Fair-goers can enjoy classic fair foods from funnel cakes to corn dogs to pizza and more.

Fair-goers can enjoy classic fair foods from funnel cakes to corn dogs to pizza and more.

Nelson, a pig in Myakka City's Pork Chop Revue, jumps over high hurdles and dazzles the crowd.

Nelson, a pig in Myakka City's Pork Chop Revue, jumps over high hurdles and dazzles the crowd.

Les Kimes, owner of the Pork Chop Revue, introduces Mac the pig to the crowd.

Les Kimes, owner of the Pork Chop Revue, introduces Mac the pig to the crowd.

The Manatee County Fair midway is filled with dozens of rides, games and entertainment for people to enjoy.

The Manatee County Fair midway is filled with dozens of rides, games and entertainment for people to enjoy.

Members of the Coronas of Hollywood's Circus Strong pick up a rose while bending backward.

Members of the Coronas of Hollywood's Circus Strong pick up a rose while bending backward.

Parrish's Aurora Porcher, who is 5, picks out the face paint to match with her mother, Rachael Porcher. "It's really pretty, and I like rainbows," Aurora Porcher says.

Parrish's Aurora Porcher, who is 5, picks out the face paint to match with her mother, Rachael Porcher. "It's really pretty, and I like rainbows," Aurora Porcher says.

Rock-It the Robot talks to fair-goers about cats while walking along the midway.

Rock-It the Robot talks to fair-goers about cats while walking along the midway.

Manatee County celebrates 105th Manatee County Fair in Palmetto.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Camryn Shear, a seventh grader at Carlos E. Haile Middle School, spent time brushing her steer, Titan, in preparation for the steer sale Jan. 16 at the Manatee County Fair.

Although it was her first year showing a steer at the fair, she wasn’t nervous.

When bidding was done, Shear went home earning $5 per pound for Titan, the school’s chapter steer.

“It was fun and a great experience,” Shear said.

Shear has already decided she wants to show a pig and a heifer at next year’s fair.

Besides bidding on Future Farmers of America and 4-H animals, fairgoers could enjoy dozens of rides and games, classic fair foods and a plethora of shows and entertainment.

This year’s Manatee County Fair runs through Jan. 24 at the Manatee County Fairgrounds in Palmetto.

