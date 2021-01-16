Fair offers a wild ride in Manatee County

Camryn Shear, a seventh grader at Carlos E. Haile Middle School, spent time brushing her steer, Titan, in preparation for the steer sale Jan. 16 at the Manatee County Fair.

Although it was her first year showing a steer at the fair, she wasn’t nervous.

When bidding was done, Shear went home earning $5 per pound for Titan, the school’s chapter steer.

“It was fun and a great experience,” Shear said.

Shear has already decided she wants to show a pig and a heifer at next year’s fair.

Besides bidding on Future Farmers of America and 4-H animals, fairgoers could enjoy dozens of rides and games, classic fair foods and a plethora of shows and entertainment.

This year’s Manatee County Fair runs through Jan. 24 at the Manatee County Fairgrounds in Palmetto.