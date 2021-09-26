Fabulous Arts Foundation puts on music festival in Rosemary District

The heat couldn't beat the Fabulous Arts Foundation, which put on a music and arts festival in the Rosemary District on Sept. 25.

The foundation, which was formerly known as the Harvey Milk Festival, had recently started two weeks of in-person and virtual programming highlighting LGBTQ artists, musicians and creatives.

The festival had lineup of artists who started early in the afternoon and played into the night. Attendees kept cool in the shade by checking out artistic creations from several vendors during the day and afternoon.

The music show was hosted by New York-based drag queen Selma Nilla, who kept the audiences entertained in between sets and did a number of her own later in the night. Fabulous Arts Foundation founder Shannon Fortner took time from planning the event to put on a set with her band MeteorEYES. The night concluded with a set from headliner MoonKissed.

Fabulous Arts Foundation events will continue into next week, including the 11th Fabulous Independent Film Festival.