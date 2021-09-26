 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Selma Nilla puts on a show for the crowd.

Fabulous Arts Foundation puts on music festival in Rosemary District

Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 |

Selma Nilla puts on a show for the crowd.

Teagan Norris and Vlada Tarasoba

Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 |

Teagan Norris and Vlada Tarasoba

Emmanuelle Sasson sings out.

Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 |

Emmanuelle Sasson sings out.

George Bikos plays guitar for MeteorEYES

Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 |

George Bikos plays guitar for MeteorEYES

Mrgan Ballard, Aniston Hoffman, Saeed Elhajoui and Jessica Franks

Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 |

Mrgan Ballard, Aniston Hoffman, Saeed Elhajoui and Jessica Franks

Amanda Heisey, Brian Finnert and Lev Siegel

Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 |

Amanda Heisey, Brian Finnert and Lev Siegel

Khaya Cohen of MoonKissed sings loud.

Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 |

Khaya Cohen of MoonKissed sings loud.

Attendees cheer on bands at the front of the stage.

Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 |

Attendees cheer on bands at the front of the stage.

Chelsea Hansen and Bailey Bee

Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 |

Chelsea Hansen and Bailey Bee

Shannon Fortner of MeteorEYES lets it out.

Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 |

Shannon Fortner of MeteorEYES lets it out.

Leah Scarpati keeps on the drums.

Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 |

Leah Scarpati keeps on the drums.

Jessica Noble, Chelsea Anne, Jen Emm and Kyle Sorice

Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 |

Jessica Noble, Chelsea Anne, Jen Emm and Kyle Sorice

Emily Sgouros plays with MoonKissed.

Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 |

Emily Sgouros plays with MoonKissed.

Dganit, Zeev and Sivan Greier

Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 |

Dganit, Zeev and Sivan Greier

Selma Nilla takes a second to pose.

Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 |

Selma Nilla takes a second to pose.

David Curran plays drums for MeteorEYES.

Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 |

David Curran plays drums for MeteorEYES.

Trevor Post and Janna Sharp dance along.

Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 |

Trevor Post and Janna Sharp dance along.

Caleb and Renan Guedes-Reed with Michael Zimmerman

Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 |

Caleb and Renan Guedes-Reed with Michael Zimmerman

Selma Nilla puts on a show for the crowd.

Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 |

Selma Nilla puts on a show for the crowd.

Share
The arts and music festival went into the night on Sept. 25.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The heat couldn't beat the Fabulous Arts Foundation, which put on a music and arts festival in the Rosemary District on Sept. 25. 

The foundation, which was formerly known as the Harvey Milk Festival, had recently started two weeks of in-person and virtual programming highlighting LGBTQ artists, musicians and creatives. 

The festival had lineup of artists who started early in the afternoon and played into the night. Attendees kept cool in the shade by checking out artistic creations from several vendors during the day and afternoon.

The music show was hosted by New York-based drag queen Selma Nilla, who kept the audiences entertained in between sets and did a number of her own later in the night. Fabulous Arts Foundation founder Shannon Fortner took time from planning the event to put on a set with her band MeteorEYES. The night concluded with a set from headliner MoonKissed. 

Fabulous Arts Foundation events will continue into next week, including the 11th Fabulous Independent Film Festival. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement