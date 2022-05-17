Fabulous Arts Foundation music fest draws crowds at Rosemary District

Shannon Fortner is busy about town, typically putting on events.

An annual endeavor that's been near and dear to Fortner's heart is the Fabulous Arts Foundation's Be Fabulous arts and music festival, a daylong program of LGBTQ music and performance in the heart of the Rosemary District.

The event has gone through its fair number of changes — it was known as the Harvey Milk Festival for years and braved a pandemic-inspired online offering — and it remains a good amount of work for Fortner to put together. She credits being able to get the word out about the festival's rebrand as a reason for good turnout.

All the same, there's an energy that can't be replicated when LGBTQ performers from Florida and across the country play for crowds throughout the day.

"Emotions have been running high, especially when you're a music space for queer and trans folks," said Fortner, the foundation's founder and executive director. "It's a beautiful and intense time. … A lot of people are still coming out or finding themselves and trying to find their community. It's been important for us to continue that work."

The event's latest offering took place on May 14 and had nine artists putting on hourlong sets that went well into the night with the final act at 10 p.m.

David Warren Curran, who plays drums alongside Fortner in their rock band MeteorEyes, notices that energy when they play at the festival. Curran had an injury this year and had to sit their annual performance out but paid attention to the crowd that was enjoying the music. He notes that MeteorEyes, which he's been part of with Fortner for more than a decade, typically plays at nightclubs or other venues. It's a nice change of pace to be playing in front of LGBTQ families and children of their own.

"We get to perform in an atmosphere that's 100% love and acceptance and equality," Curran said. "It's different from the typical nightclub experience."

Nik Docherty — who composes the two-member Hover Car grunge rock band with fellow member Alton Plemmons — has been used to playing shows in clubs and DIY house parties in Tampa and St. Pete. Docherty wants the band's music to evoke a feeling and passion, more than anything, in the audience.

The pair was tapped for the annual festival by Fortner and made the trek to Sarasota to perform for a new audience.

Docherty, who is nonbinary and uses the pronouns they/them, said they have been feeling through their transition while pushing themselves as an artist.

Playing a show that championed their identity, though, proved to be more overwhelming than Docherty expected. The musician had to fight back tears almost as soon as arriving.

"As a trans and nonbinary person, existing on a daily basis is sometimes part of the struggle," Docherty said. "I'm a pretty confident person. I don't mind walking out the house looking however I want to look, … but a lot of nonbinary people don't have that privilege. Being out there with so many like-minded individuals and feeling that pride and that queer energy was very overwhelming."

Alexander Eli, who goes by the moniker Daddy when up on stage, made his way to Sarasota from Jacksonville to end the night's lineup with original music with samples, guitar and vocals. Eli, a 36-year-old trans man, said he medically transitioned early in the pandemic and has been playing solo gigs since. Having the chance to play at pride-friendly venues and shows is something he tries not to take for granted.

"We're out here at a block party with a queer festival — this wasn't how it always could be," Eli said. "The equality we've always been fighting for, we're starting to get that taste. … Once you taste freedom, you're never going to go back."