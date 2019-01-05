 Skip to main content
Isaac Azerad, Rabbi Elaine Glickman and Sabrina Silverberg

Exploring new cultures in Sarasota

Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 |

Esther Rose and Philip Meltzer

Fredy Jacobson Barbara Meltzer and Philip Meltzer

Jay Forgotson, Janis Forgotson, Sandy Zemmel and Linda Weiss

Judy Sylvan grabs herself a plate of food.

Traditional Israeli food is offered at the dinner, including grape leaves and pickled cabbage.

The centerpiece for the tables have meaning to israeli traditions.

Linda and Gary Stern

Marian Raupp, Ken Raupp and Isaac Azerad

Barbara Peltz and Sally Steele

Paula Hayden, Alice Cotman, Rabbi Elaine Glickman, Rabbi Brenner Glickman and Dori Goldfarb

Temple Emanu-El celebrates traditional sephardic jewish culture.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Temple Emanu-El honored the traditions of a more culturally overlooked group of jews in America on Jan.4 –– Sephardic Jews.

The temple hosted a dinner, with food like stuffed grape leaves, pickled cabbage, hummus, falafel and also empanadas. 

Sephardic Jews are a lesser-known group in America - their roots come from Spain and Middle Eastern counters that are often considered Arab nations. Many Sephardic Jews were forced to flee in the face of life-threatening persecution and have brought their unique and fascinating culture to their new home countries.

Sabrina Silverberg is a member of the Jewish community spoke during the Shabbat service following the dinner. She discussed the Sephardic Jewish culture and stories of her childhood in Egypt before her family was exiled from the county and forced to seek refuge first in Israel, then America. Also speaking was be her brother, Isaac Azerad. 

 

