Exploring new cultures in Sarasota

Temple Emanu-El honored the traditions of a more culturally overlooked group of jews in America on Jan.4 –– Sephardic Jews.

The temple hosted a dinner, with food like stuffed grape leaves, pickled cabbage, hummus, falafel and also empanadas.

Sephardic Jews are a lesser-known group in America - their roots come from Spain and Middle Eastern counters that are often considered Arab nations. Many Sephardic Jews were forced to flee in the face of life-threatening persecution and have brought their unique and fascinating culture to their new home countries.

Sabrina Silverberg is a member of the Jewish community spoke during the Shabbat service following the dinner. She discussed the Sephardic Jewish culture and stories of her childhood in Egypt before her family was exiled from the county and forced to seek refuge first in Israel, then America. Also speaking was be her brother, Isaac Azerad.