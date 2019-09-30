 Skip to main content
Carlee Miller and Bill Osmer take a selfie with a car.

Exotic Car Festival revs up St. Armands Circle

Carlee Miller and Bill Osmer amidst the Circle.

Lynn Tierney takes a photo as others pose in front of the cars.

Rob and Lorraine Kenny in front of a Batman-themed car.

A line of cars throughout the Circle.

Jack Teske walks through the mass of cars parked on the Cirlce's inner park.

Alex Nodel and Todd MacClinchy chat next to a displayed car.

Out of the three cars in the middle of the Circle that people could get into, Trevor and Timothy Canary picked this as their favorite.

Two modes of transportation contradict each other.

Jason Heffner and Ryan Bailey were vendors at the event.

Two cars from the early 20th century shine in the midday sun.

John and Gael Anderson take shelter in their car from the heat.

Some took the cars out for low-speed spins around the Circle.

Bob Zuhone stands proudly next to his car.

A Winton, the first model to drive cross-country.

Charles Wake and his Winton.

Lillian and John Langke in front of one of the older cars.

Robert and Lucy Libertowski.

The inner park of the circle was crowded with cars.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

It was pretty hard to find a parking spot on St. Armands Circle on Saturday, Sept. 28. 

Yes, was a warm, sunny weekend, and yes, season is approaching, but there were quite a few more cars and people eager to behold them as the Exotic Car Festival, hosted by the Ferrari Drivers Group Sarasota, rolled into the Circle. 

Cars from the past century spanned the inner park, which became a literal parking lot of Ferarris, Audis and other rare cars. Some drove their own cars in, while dealers and automotive groups brought in the cars they had on their lots for enthusiasts to ogle. 

The newer cars drew a lot of eyes as they carefully backed out and drove around the Circle a few times, crawling slowly so everyone could take a peek, but the older cars stayed stationary. Many came up to the owners of the cars, who were stationed nearby in the shade, to ask about the history and details of the cars from the early 20th century. 

An edition of the first car to drive cross country in 1903, Winton, was present, owned by the great-grandson of the manufacturer. Charles Wake drove his car across the country in 2003 to commemorate the journey his great grandfather made possible. The Winton is one of five old cars that Wake has collected over the years. Many were brought to the festival in a trailer, but his doesn’t fit, so Wake drove it himself.  

“I figured if I’m going to collect old cars I should have a Winton,” Wake said.

The event benefitted "Flight to the North Pole" a local charity by the Manatee Sheriffs Office for ill children.

