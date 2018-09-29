 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
An ERA Replicas 427 Cobra was one of many exotic vehicles on display.

Exotic Car Festival revs up St. Armands

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

An ERA Replicas 427 Cobra was one of many exotic vehicles on display.

Buy this Photo
The Exotic Car Festival benefits “Flight to the North Pole,” which is an event hosted by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

The Exotic Car Festival benefits “Flight to the North Pole,” which is an event hosted by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Buy this Photo
Steve and Carol D’Eon

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

Steve and Carol D’Eon

Buy this Photo
The Exotic Car Festival benefits “Flight to the North Pole,” which is an event hosted by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

The Exotic Car Festival benefits “Flight to the North Pole,” which is an event hosted by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Buy this Photo
The Exotic Car Festival benefits “Flight to the North Pole,” which is an event hosted by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

The Exotic Car Festival benefits “Flight to the North Pole,” which is an event hosted by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Buy this Photo
Martin and Ann Forgione

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

Martin and Ann Forgione

Buy this Photo
Leah, Heather, Laylah and Dave Schmitz

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

Leah, Heather, Laylah and Dave Schmitz

Buy this Photo
A Ford Cobra was on display for car enthusiasts to check out.

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

A Ford Cobra was on display for car enthusiasts to check out.

Buy this Photo
Todd Reinbolt and Aldo Rivadeneyra

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

Todd Reinbolt and Aldo Rivadeneyra

Buy this Photo
A 2015 Superlite Slc was on site during the festival.

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

A 2015 Superlite Slc was on site during the festival.

Buy this Photo
A Mosler My900s sat amongst other exotic cars during the festival.

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

A Mosler My900s sat amongst other exotic cars during the festival.

Buy this Photo
The Exotic Car Festival benefits “Flight to the North Pole,” which is an event hosted by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

The Exotic Car Festival benefits “Flight to the North Pole,” which is an event hosted by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Buy this Photo
The Exotic Car Festival benefits “Flight to the North Pole,” which is an event hosted by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

The Exotic Car Festival benefits “Flight to the North Pole,” which is an event hosted by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Buy this Photo
Share
The festival benefits "Flight to the North Pole," an event for children with terminal illnesses hosted by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Car enthusiasts swarmed St. Armands Sept. 29 to check out exotic vehicles.

St. Armands Circle Park was full of vehicles on hand for the Exotic Car Festival, which benefits “Flight to the North Pole,” an event for children with terminal illnesses hosted by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

As attendees wandered, the park they were able to take photos with the cars and speak with owners.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement