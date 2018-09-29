Exotic Car Festival revs up St. Armands

The festival benefits "Flight to the North Pole," an event for children with terminal illnesses hosted by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Car enthusiasts swarmed St. Armands Sept. 29 to check out exotic vehicles.
St. Armands Circle Park was full of vehicles on hand for the Exotic Car Festival, which benefits “Flight to the North Pole,” an event for children with terminal illnesses hosted by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
As attendees wandered, the park they were able to take photos with the cars and speak with owners.