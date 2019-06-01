 Skip to main content
Attendees lined up on the dance floor to do the Hustle

Evolve Summer Social heats up with a “Saturday Night Fever”

The event committee consisted of JoAnn Dillon, Suzanne Kloss, Amber Isaac, Amanda Batt, Jaime Marco, Monica Rissler and Kara Noreika

Trisha Weiner and Johnny Weiner

Annie and David Gustafson

Brenda Maraman, Nancy Rogers, Kim Macaulay, Lynn Marconi and Teresa Morris

Martha Hostetler and Chris Parsons

Small disco balls served as the centerpiece for many tables

Kristen Theisen and Kristie Skoghund

Ray Turner, Layla Smith and Dave Smith

Jaime Marco an her husband David hit the dance floor

Hyeyong Temlin, Theresa McCarthon, Concetta Rumberg, Colette Eggleston and Lesley Noble

Sharon Bickell and Neil Sutor hit the dance floor

Lisa Deutsch and Bernie Borow

Billie Kennedy, Neil Sutor and Sharon Bickell

Sophia Paterniti, Brian Herbert and Kristen Godbout

Brian Kloss, Suzanne Kloss, Corinne Lough and Kevin Lough

Bobbi Falco, Marc Falco and Kelly Swisher

Karen Mevford, Rich Mevford, Steve Sherman and Dori Sherman

Evolve’s annual summer social was held at the Grove in Lakewood Ranch
by: Samantha Chaney Staff Writer

It's not often that one finds themselves whirling in a kaleidoscope of disco boots and outrageous wigs, but plenty of smiles and rounds on the dancefloor were to be had at Evolve's "Saturday Night Fever" themed summer social on the evening of June 1.

But the purpose of the event wasn't simply to find another opportunity to do the Hustle. On the contrary, Evolve Business Consulting's annual event was designed with children in mind, as all donations went toward supporting the Children's Guardian Fund.

“The Children’s Guardian Fund does something they call the ‘birthday card program,’” Evolve President Jaime Marco explained. “Guardians can go to their program and get a $35 gift card for a birthday celebration for each child they represent. So tonight, every dollar that is raised will go towards that program.”

And as Marco slid onto the dancefloor with her husband David, she resolutely reminded attendees to give back and fill out the donation cards on each table.

"A lot of us on the committee grew up in this community and we want to give back to those kids that don’t have the things that they can have for their birthdays," she said. "So tonight is all about getting them presents to celebrate their birthday."

