Evolve Summer Social heats up with a “Saturday Night Fever”

It's not often that one finds themselves whirling in a kaleidoscope of disco boots and outrageous wigs, but plenty of smiles and rounds on the dancefloor were to be had at Evolve's "Saturday Night Fever" themed summer social on the evening of June 1.

But the purpose of the event wasn't simply to find another opportunity to do the Hustle. On the contrary, Evolve Business Consulting's annual event was designed with children in mind, as all donations went toward supporting the Children's Guardian Fund.

“The Children’s Guardian Fund does something they call the ‘birthday card program,’” Evolve President Jaime Marco explained. “Guardians can go to their program and get a $35 gift card for a birthday celebration for each child they represent. So tonight, every dollar that is raised will go towards that program.”

And as Marco slid onto the dancefloor with her husband David, she resolutely reminded attendees to give back and fill out the donation cards on each table.

"A lot of us on the committee grew up in this community and we want to give back to those kids that don’t have the things that they can have for their birthdays," she said. "So tonight is all about getting them presents to celebrate their birthday."