Euphemia Haye walks to end Type 1 Diabetes

Ray and D’Arcy Arpke are working to turn Type 1 into type none.

On May 11, the Arpkes, owners of Euphemia Haye Restaurant, hosted their annual walk for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Friends and supporters gathered at the restaurant first for breakfast and a presentation from various speakers, including two children who have Type 1 Diabetes.

After the walk, the group cut the ribbon and began their trek through Joan M. Durante Park.

The Arpkes started hosting their own walk in honor of their daughter Kate, who was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 21.