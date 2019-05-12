 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Each year, Ray and D’Arcy Arpke host a walk for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Euphemia Haye walks to end Type 1 Diabetes

Sunday, May 12, 2019 |

Each year, Ray and D’Arcy Arpke host a walk for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Buy this Photo
The Arpkes host their walk in honor of their daughter, Kate, who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when she was 21.

Sunday, May 12, 2019 |

The Arpkes host their walk in honor of their daughter, Kate, who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when she was 21.

Buy this Photo
Mara Kelson and Pat Olesen

Sunday, May 12, 2019 |

Mara Kelson and Pat Olesen

Buy this Photo
Frank, Dawna, Sarah, Reid and Chase Kennedy with Morgan Barney

Sunday, May 12, 2019 |

Frank, Dawna, Sarah, Reid and Chase Kennedy with Morgan Barney

Buy this Photo
Supporters walked through Joan M. Durante Park.

Sunday, May 12, 2019 |

Supporters walked through Joan M. Durante Park.

Buy this Photo
Ray and D’Arcy Arpke

Sunday, May 12, 2019 |

Ray and D’Arcy Arpke

Buy this Photo
Reid Kennedy cuts the ribbon to start the walk.

Sunday, May 12, 2019 |

Reid Kennedy cuts the ribbon to start the walk.

Buy this Photo
Reid Kennedy cuts the ribbon to start the walk.

Sunday, May 12, 2019 |

Reid Kennedy cuts the ribbon to start the walk.

Buy this Photo
Geri Sullivan and Lindy

Sunday, May 12, 2019 |

Geri Sullivan and Lindy

Buy this Photo
Share
On May 11, Ray and D'Arcy Arpke hosted the annual walk in honor of their daughter Kate.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Ray and D’Arcy Arpke are working to turn Type 1 into type none.

On May 11, the Arpkes, owners of Euphemia Haye Restaurant, hosted their annual walk for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Friends and supporters gathered at the restaurant first for breakfast and a presentation from various speakers, including two children who have Type 1 Diabetes.

After the walk, the group cut the ribbon and began their trek through Joan M. Durante Park.

The Arpkes started hosting their own walk in honor of their daughter Kate, who was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 21.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement