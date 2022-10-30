 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Chairs Phil Baker and Nikki Logan-Curran with honoree Zander Moricz

Equality Florida supporters don costumes at Suncoast Celebration

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 |

Chairs Phil Baker and Nikki Logan-Curran with honoree Zander Moricz

Executive Director Nadine Smith, Sharon Carole and Mark Puskarich

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 |

Executive Director Nadine Smith, Sharon Carole and Mark Puskarich

Donna Hanley, Christina Captain and Karen Smith

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 |

Donna Hanley, Christina Captain and Karen Smith

Chris Covelli, Richard Carpenter and Victor Simpkins

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 |

Chris Covelli, Richard Carpenter and Victor Simpkins

Christopher Thorpe, Sarah Jane and Bianca Clyburn

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 |

Christopher Thorpe, Sarah Jane and Bianca Clyburn

Cameron Thorp and Dylonn Cole

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 |

Cameron Thorp and Dylonn Cole

Dan Denton and John Pirman

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 |

Dan Denton and John Pirman

Bart and Joe Price

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 |

Bart and Joe Price

Joseph Caulkins, Alvin Stout and Michelle Caulkins

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 |

Joseph Caulkins, Alvin Stout and Michelle Caulkins

Tasty treats were available for guests.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 |

Tasty treats were available for guests.

The Jami Gee band brought the music.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 |

The Jami Gee band brought the music.

Louis DeCongello, Arthur Boyce and Don Stage

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 |

Louis DeCongello, Arthur Boyce and Don Stage

Patra Rueangaram and Zara Barrie

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 |

Patra Rueangaram and Zara Barrie

Ryan Hill and Jordan Heiler

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 |

Ryan Hill and Jordan Heiler

Michael Sibert, Alex Lamson and Glenn Van Alstyne

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 |

Michael Sibert, Alex Lamson and Glenn Van Alstyne

Dave Flach, Deborah Hill and William Johnson

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 |

Dave Flach, Deborah Hill and William Johnson

Paulene Parrish, Kristen Mazzarella

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 |

Paulene Parrish, Kristen Mazzarella

Steve Sabato and Suzanne Atwell

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 |

Steve Sabato and Suzanne Atwell

George Bikos, Waylon Curran and David Curran

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 |

George Bikos, Waylon Curran and David Curran

Maddi Williams, Andrew Montgomery and Heather Forte

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 |

Maddi Williams, Andrew Montgomery and Heather Forte

Share
The annual bash was held Oct. 30.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Equality Florida celebrated Halloween weekend with a costume party gala full of colorful designs and extravagant costumes on Oct. 30.

The annual Suncoast Celebration, which advocates for LGBTQ programs in the state, also served as a celebration for Equality Florida's 25th anniversary. Guests arrived true to form in committed and colorful Halloween styles that ranged from Lord of the Rings group costumes to Elton John and Andy Warhol. 

Guests mingled and listened to music from the Jami Gee band before sitting down to hear from Executive Director Nadine Smith. 

The organization voted for LGBTQ advocate Zander Moricz to receive this year's Voice For Equality award. Moricz flew in from Harvard to accept the award at the event. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement