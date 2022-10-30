Equality Florida supporters don costumes at Suncoast Celebration

The Equality Florida celebrated Halloween weekend with a costume party gala full of colorful designs and extravagant costumes on Oct. 30.

The annual Suncoast Celebration, which advocates for LGBTQ programs in the state, also served as a celebration for Equality Florida's 25th anniversary. Guests arrived true to form in committed and colorful Halloween styles that ranged from Lord of the Rings group costumes to Elton John and Andy Warhol.

Guests mingled and listened to music from the Jami Gee band before sitting down to hear from Executive Director Nadine Smith.

The organization voted for LGBTQ advocate Zander Moricz to receive this year's Voice For Equality award. Moricz flew in from Harvard to accept the award at the event.