Co-Chairmen Christopher Covelli and Jordan Oliveira-Heller

Equality Florida brings breakfast to dinner time

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

President and CEO Nadine Smith and Mark Puskarich

Orchids and roses centered the tables.

Pauline Parrish, Kate McCurry and Arther Boyce

The theme was Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Gold, roses and books were part of the decor.

Eric Barnes, Kat Kennedy and Judi Light

Judi Light donated her paintings for the silent auction.

Virginia Hughes

Many guests dressed as the part of Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Petals & Sugar catered desserts like these white chocolate mousse with raspberry pavlova

Leslie Rollaman

Chrissie Siracuse and Brett Wagner

Alex Barbat and Hope Sparks

Modern Events Catering catered the breakfast bar.

Stephen Mueler, Bill Slove, Richard Vergine and Jonathan Brumfield

Cici Cushmen and Katie Smith

Josh Walther & The Phase5 Band played throughout the evening.

Don Stage, Lynn Jones and Gary McNulty

Shannon Fortner, Grace Karley and Marlene Hauck

Jerry Genova, Alan Trench, Robert Maloney

Mikki and Claire Snyder-Hall

Dona and Emma Raker dance to the band music.

John Wissler and Joanne Fabec

Sury and Janine Bernal

The Suncoast Celebration was hosted Nov. 18 at the Sarasota Memorial Auditorium.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Guests channeled their inner Holly Golightly Nov. 18 for Equality Florida's Breakfast at Tiffany's themed evening. 

The Suncoast Celebration decorated the Sarasota Memorial Auditorium in tiffany blue with chandeliers, crystals and roses. Dinner, well breakfast, was available throughout the evening, as well as a cocktail bar, live entertainment and silent auction items. 

The program included a video, award ceremony and remarks from President and CEO Nadine Smith. 

The funds from the evening go to help Equality Florida's mission to educate and advocate for the LGBTQ community.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

