Equality Florida brings breakfast to dinner time

Guests channeled their inner Holly Golightly Nov. 18 for Equality Florida's Breakfast at Tiffany's themed evening.

The Suncoast Celebration decorated the Sarasota Memorial Auditorium in tiffany blue with chandeliers, crystals and roses. Dinner, well breakfast, was available throughout the evening, as well as a cocktail bar, live entertainment and silent auction items.

The program included a video, award ceremony and remarks from President and CEO Nadine Smith.

The funds from the evening go to help Equality Florida's mission to educate and advocate for the LGBTQ community.