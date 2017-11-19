 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Event co-chairs Chris Covelli and Pauline Parrish

Equality Florida celebrates 20 years

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Event co-chairs Chris Covelli and Pauline Parrish

Buy this Photo
Honoree Marcia Foote and Cindy Barnes

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Honoree Marcia Foote and Cindy Barnes

Buy this Photo
James Nappi, honoree Marcia Foote and Dorothy Tiberii

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

James Nappi, honoree Marcia Foote and Dorothy Tiberii

Buy this Photo
Patra Jordan, Eduardo Anaya, Sarah Fulton and Joshua Beadle

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Patra Jordan, Eduardo Anaya, Sarah Fulton and Joshua Beadle

Buy this Photo
Charles Kelley, Bruce Eberlin, Alan Summers and Martin Portnoy

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Charles Kelley, Bruce Eberlin, Alan Summers and Martin Portnoy

Buy this Photo
Kim Cressell, Jessica Simmons, Kim Fineout and Judy Monson

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Kim Cressell, Jessica Simmons, Kim Fineout and Judy Monson

Buy this Photo
Halie Krause and Mallory Tuch-Krause

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Halie Krause and Mallory Tuch-Krause

Buy this Photo
Paul Parker, Stacey Mathis and Angie Covington

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Paul Parker, Stacey Mathis and Angie Covington

Buy this Photo
Steve Graham, James LaPorte and Phil Baker

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Steve Graham, James LaPorte and Phil Baker

Buy this Photo
Carlos Vicente, David Beckett and Sam Lowry

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Carlos Vicente, David Beckett and Sam Lowry

Buy this Photo
Thane Richmond-Moore and Jonathan Moore

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Thane Richmond-Moore and Jonathan Moore

Buy this Photo
Donna Dudash and Gina Jordan

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Donna Dudash and Gina Jordan

Buy this Photo
Lynn Jones and Richard and Deborrah Hays

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Lynn Jones and Richard and Deborrah Hays

Buy this Photo
Neil and Katy McCurry

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Neil and Katy McCurry

Buy this Photo
Bill Holland, Ken Shelin, Trish Shunney and Linda Holland

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Bill Holland, Ken Shelin, Trish Shunney and Linda Holland

Buy this Photo
Sarah Scully and Lauren Brenzel

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Sarah Scully and Lauren Brenzel

Buy this Photo
Emily Garcia and Gabriela O’Brion

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Emily Garcia and Gabriela O’Brion

Buy this Photo
Brian Rudolph and Stan Writesel

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Brian Rudolph and Stan Writesel

Buy this Photo
Mica England, Lori England and Laticia Williams

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Mica England, Lori England and Laticia Williams

Buy this Photo
Sanford Goldman and Mary Davenport

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Sanford Goldman and Mary Davenport

Buy this Photo
Lana Mullen, Nathan Bruemmer and PJ Naulan

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Lana Mullen, Nathan Bruemmer and PJ Naulan

Buy this Photo
Jay Poindexter, Michael White, commissioner Hagan Brody and Ken Shelin

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Jay Poindexter, Michael White, commissioner Hagan Brody and Ken Shelin

Buy this Photo
Patra Jordan, Brian Craft, Matt Yauslin, Eduardo Anaya and Joshua Beadle

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Patra Jordan, Brian Craft, Matt Yauslin, Eduardo Anaya and Joshua Beadle

Buy this Photo
Mikki Snyder-Hall, Claire Snyder-Hall, Joan Verizzo, the rev. Dee Graham and Sara Johnson

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Mikki Snyder-Hall, Claire Snyder-Hall, Joan Verizzo, the rev. Dee Graham and Sara Johnson

Buy this Photo
Grant Sauer, Annie Rosenblum, Lorraine Cruz and Rosemary Demarco

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Grant Sauer, Annie Rosenblum, Lorraine Cruz and Rosemary Demarco

Buy this Photo
Kevin Lata, House of Representatives candidate for the 72nd district Margaret Good, Paulo Davis and Amanda Lopez

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Kevin Lata, House of Representatives candidate for the 72nd district Margaret Good, Paulo Davis and Amanda Lopez

Buy this Photo
The 2017 Suncoast Celebration steering committee

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

The 2017 Suncoast Celebration steering committee

Buy this Photo
Co-chairwoman Pauline Parrish welcomes honoree Marcia Foote to the stage.

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Co-chairwoman Pauline Parrish welcomes honoree Marcia Foote to the stage.

Buy this Photo
Honoree Marcia Foote addresses the crowd.

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Honoree Marcia Foote addresses the crowd.

Buy this Photo
Christina Allman and Tracey Bradford

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Christina Allman and Tracey Bradford

Buy this Photo
Share
The 2017 Suncoast Celebration honored the progress of Equality Florida at Michael's On East.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The twinkling lights hanging around the Michael’s On East ballroom did their job of brightening up the room, but they matched the evening’s purpose even more.

The 2017 Suncoast Celebration carried the theme of “Lights of Hope: Celebrating 20 Years of Equality Florida.” Guests mingled throughout the ballroom while enjoying cocktails and hors d’oeuvres and listening to the sounds of A Deeper Shade of Soul.

Since 1997, Equality Florida, which is the largest civil rights organization dedicated to fighting for equality for Florida’s LGBTQ community, has helped win marriage equality in Florida, worked to repeal the ban on gay and lesbian adoption, worked to pass more than 170 local policies and protected more than two million students from anti-LGBT bullying. The 2017 Suncoast Celebration served as way to recognize and celebrate these efforts and accomplishments.  

During the event, Marcia Foote was honored as the 2017 Voice for Equality Honoree. She shared her story with the crowd, which began with protesting the Vietnam War. On Wednesday, Nov. 15, Equality Florida named Donna Hanley as the 2017 Youth Advocacy Honoree.




 

Related Stories