Equality Florida brings the '90s back at Art Ovation

The spirit of the '90s was alive and well during Equality Florida's 2019 Suncoast Celebration Nov. 17.

400 guests filled the Art Ovation ballroom — which had a '90s makeover complete with fluorescent colors and old-school video games – to support Equality Florida's mission of LGBTQ advocacy and education. The night's program had CEO Nadine Smith speaking to the state of LGBTQ equality in Florida. Equality Florida also presented honorees Elliott Mitchell and Clark West with the Voice for Equality award for their work with the group.

Proceeds from the night benefits Equality Florida's programs including HIV and transgender education.