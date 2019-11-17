 Skip to main content
Co-chairman Chris Covelli, Arthur Boyce, Katie McCurry, Jarred WIlson, Marlene Hauck, Co-chairman Jordan Oliveira-Heller, Elliott Gardner, Phil Baker, Maggi Verhagen and Ryan Hill

Equality Florida brings the '90s back at Art Ovation

Co-chairman Chris Covelli, Arthur Boyce, Katie McCurry, Jarred WIlson, Marlene Hauck, Co-chairman Jordan Oliveira-Heller, Elliott Gardner, Phil Baker, Maggi Verhagen and Ryan Hill

Honorees Elliott Mitchell and Phil Baker

Honorees Elliott Mitchell and Phil Baker

Cathy WIlson, Pauline Parrish, Karen Smith and Donna Hanley

Cathy WIlson, Pauline Parrish, Karen Smith and Donna Hanley

Carl Duplissis, Jonathan Brumfield, Ed Folts, Glen Graczyk and Stephen Meuler

Carl Duplissis, Jonathan Brumfield, Ed Folts, Glen Graczyk and Stephen Meuler

Frank Bermudez, Bob Evans, Jerry Genova and Edward Hartnett

Frank Bermudez, Bob Evans, Jerry Genova and Edward Hartnett

Adam Wensil, Anita Cox and Sharon Carole

Adam Wensil, Anita Cox and Sharon Carole

David Curran, Nikki Logan Curran, Sam Ray and Sharon Carole

David Curran, Nikki Logan Curran, Sam Ray and Sharon Carole

Nathan and Sue Mathis

Nathan and Sue Mathis

Carolyn Angiolillo, Mary Connelly and Christina Captain

Carolyn Angiolillo, Mary Connelly and Christina Captain

Dr. Maggi Verhagen, Kathi Kennedy, Rev. Vickie Miller and Kathy Hanas

Dr. Maggi Verhagen, Kathi Kennedy, Rev. Vickie Miller and Kathy Hanas

Mike Sibert, Maryann D'Aquino-Tearle and Scott Swan

Mike Sibert, Maryann D'Aquino-Tearle and Scott Swan

George Krieger and Richard Carpenter

George Krieger and Richard Carpenter

Don Stage, Shawn Cochran, Gary McNulty and Doug Berger

Don Stage, Shawn Cochran, Gary McNulty and Doug Berger

Val Jurin, Isaiah Ruffino, Rachel Barker and Zack Dauth

Val Jurin, Isaiah Ruffino, Rachel Barker and Zack Dauth

Ken Sheldon and Rick Cardone

Ken Sheldon and Rick Cardone

Allison Whitted and Ryan Hill

Allison Whitted and Ryan Hill

Do Tiberii, Vicki Karins, Mark Puskarich and Marcia Foote

Do Tiberii, Vicki Karins, Mark Puskarich and Marcia Foote

2019's Suncoast Celebration was hosted Nov. 16 at the Art Ovation Hotel.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The spirit of the '90s was alive and well during Equality Florida's 2019 Suncoast Celebration Nov. 17. 

400 guests filled the Art Ovation ballroom — which had a '90s makeover complete with fluorescent colors and old-school video games – to support Equality Florida's mission of LGBTQ advocacy and education. The night's program had CEO Nadine Smith speaking to the state of LGBTQ equality in Florida. Equality Florida also presented honorees Elliott Mitchell and Clark West with the Voice for Equality award for their work with the group. 

Proceeds from the night benefits Equality Florida's programs including HIV and transgender education. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

