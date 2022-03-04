Enthusiastic shoppers return to Royal Rummage sale

At the St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church’s Royal Rummage Sale, the early bird got the deals. Hundreds of people turned trash into treasures as they shopped for clothes, shoes, home goods, collectibles, books, linens and just about anything under the sun in the parish hall.

On March 4, the sale made its return after taking a year off in 2021. The Early Bird sale kicked off just before noon.

More than 50 people were in line by 11:20 a.m., and more cars, walkers and cyclists were streaming into the parking lot. Men’s club members Lenny DiStefano and Chuck Sobieck walked up and down the line, taking admission money and giving out the green Early Bird wristbands. Up near the doors, several people waited in the shade on chairs they’d brought. Linn Torres got in line at about 10:15 a.m. after donating a few items. She hoped to find antique holiday decorations.

Sale Superlatives Oddest item: Art deco lamp, broken, purchased by an electrician Most common items: Lamps and women’s clothing Largest item: Treadmill sold for $50 Smallest item: Corkscrews sold for $0.50 Rarest item: Greeting cards

“When I came two years ago I was way out there, so I came earlier this time,” Torres said. “I wish I’d brought a chair like these smart people.”

Inside the church, the team of Women’s Guild volunteers found their places and made sure their cash drawers had plenty to make change. Organizers Bonnie Schneider and Ginny Akhoury rallied their people up for the crowd that was soon to bear down upon them.

“When they come in it’s like a herd,” Gail Buermann said. “There’s no stopping them.”

Out of sympathy for those standing in the sun and a gameday plan that had everything in place with plenty of time to spare, Akhoury opened the doors 20 minutes early. Shoppers flowed in and made their way to the departments they most wanted — women’s clothing, kitchen goods and jewelry quickly drew crowds.

By noon, more than 200 people had gotten their wristbands. In 2020, when the sale was last held, about 695 people came during the Early Bird sale, Akhoury said. This turnout was about what they expected coming off a year away and Akhoury was happy with how the sale prep went.

The tables were as full as ever, and several volunteers were stationed at key bottleneck points to direct traffic. Deals were snapped up, cash changed hands and shoppers moved onto the next department. More departments than normal were outside this year, in an attempt to lessen the load inside the parish hall. Lamps glittered in the sun and curious buyers flopped down on couches to test their comfort factor. Inside, the temperature rose as the shopping frenzy did.

“It’s gone very well,” said Beth Clark, who was working in shoes. “I think people are happy to be back. It’s such a good community builder. I know all the volunteers are happy to be back with each other. It was a long year and a half for everybody.”

As the afternoon wore on, the frenzy began to die down. Big-ticket items such as TVs, couches and paintings were marked as sold, and even the linens table started to look depleted. This was only day one, however, and the sale will go on from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 5.