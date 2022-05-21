 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch High's Konstantino Papageorgiou Ayala shows off his diploma.

Emotional farewell to Lakewood Ranch High graduates

Jaykob Martinez celebrates on his way to receiving his diploma.

Lakewood Ranch High graduates throw their caps in their air.

Seniors line up to prepare to walk for graduation.

Mya Grant says graduation is the best day of her life.

Assistant Principal Valencia Lowen hands a diploma to Matthew Boudreau.

Graduates Aldan Rossnagel, Ally Adamo and Alyssa Ream are excited to have a final moment with the senior class.

America Rios Cardona and Madilyn Frick say graduation is emotional because their friends and classmates will now go down different paths.

Nicole Vasquez, Zayra Contreras, Wendy Aquino and Esteban Perez-Martinez are proud to graduation. Perez-Martinez is the first in his family to graduate high school.

Anatomy and physiology teacher Kelly Smith-Williams (second from left) is proud to see her students Mike Mergina, Isabelle Sorensen and Joseph Puco graduate. "I'm trying not to cry," Smith-Williams says.

Camilla Sablan, Deedee Tuckerman and Taylor Shortridge can't wait to accept their diplomas and throw their caps in the air.

Graduates make their way into LECOM Park.

Frank Catania, Taylor Liffey, Kyle Bailey, Michaela McCue and Christian Tardi prepare to line up for the ceremony.

Konstantino Papageorgiou Ayala and Frankie Runge take a selfie.

The family of graduate Matthew Boudreau cheer and hold up giant cutouts of his head.

Dustin Dahlquist, the principal of Lakewood Ranch High School, welcomes family and friends to the graduation ceremony.

Rev. James Golden, who is a member of the School Board of Manatee County, waves to the crowd.

Ally Adamo uses some of her favorite Disney quotes to inspire graduates during her speech.

Reva Gandhi congratulates Lakewood Ranch High School Class of 2022 during her speech.

Principal Dustin Dahlquist congratulates Booke Pater.

Assistant Principal Mike Staker hands Pablo Moreno his diploma.

Neale Ngov enjoys his graduation moment.

Sydney McCray celebrates receiving her diploma.

Terri McAllister, who is retiring after 21 years in education, takes a selfie with her student and graduate Yadira Morales.

Graduate Gabrielle Hornes says it's nice to have her family with her to support her on graduation day.

Drex Houston, a Lakewood Ranch High School teacher, says it's bittersweet to see his daughter Kourtlyn Houston graduate.

Tom Rypel and Rosheen Rypel are proud of their son Heath Rypel, who is the last of four children to graduate high school. "It's bittersweet," Rosheen Rypel says.

Eamonn Barr, Kimberley Barr and Elly Barr celebrate Kimberley Barry's graduation. "We're so, so proud," Elly Barr says.

Hailey Mui is excited to start the next chapter of her life at Florida State University with a psychology major. She hopes to study abroad in Spain.

Hailey Nasce poses with her diploma, saying she is happy her high school career is over.

Rain delays graduation a day at LECOM Park in Bradenton, so seniors are primed for their big day.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Kelly Smith-Williams, an anatomy and physiology teacher at Lakewood Ranch High School, had a difficult time holding back tears as her now former students graduated at LECOM Park in Bradenton.

"It's so emotional," said Smith-Williams during the May 21 ceremony which was delayed a day because of the threat of rain a day earlier. "I'm incredibly proud of my students. I'm trying not to cry."

She smiled as she looked at Mike Mergina, who is the first in his family to earn a high school diploma, and Isabelle Sorensen, who graduated a year early. 

While some of the parents and teachers might have had bittersweet feelings about graduation, the students couldn't wait to move their tassels from the right side of their caps to the left,signifying their completion of high school. 

"I'm happy with the experiences I've had, but I'm ready to move," graduate Aldan Rossnagel said. 

Esteban Perez-Martinez said he was proud to be the first in his family to earn a high school diploma. He said he is headed to the auto repair program at Manatee Technical College. 

 

