Emotional farewell to Lakewood Ranch High graduates

Kelly Smith-Williams, an anatomy and physiology teacher at Lakewood Ranch High School, had a difficult time holding back tears as her now former students graduated at LECOM Park in Bradenton.

"It's so emotional," said Smith-Williams during the May 21 ceremony which was delayed a day because of the threat of rain a day earlier. "I'm incredibly proud of my students. I'm trying not to cry."

She smiled as she looked at Mike Mergina, who is the first in his family to earn a high school diploma, and Isabelle Sorensen, who graduated a year early.

While some of the parents and teachers might have had bittersweet feelings about graduation, the students couldn't wait to move their tassels from the right side of their caps to the left,signifying their completion of high school.

"I'm happy with the experiences I've had, but I'm ready to move," graduate Aldan Rossnagel said.

Esteban Perez-Martinez said he was proud to be the first in his family to earn a high school diploma. He said he is headed to the auto repair program at Manatee Technical College.