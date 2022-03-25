Embracing Our Differences hosts 2022 luncheon

Embracing Our Differences supporters united for a celebratory luncheon at Michael's On East on March 23.

After some time away due to the pandemic, supporters gathered for a day celebrating the nonprofit's work promoting diversity through the arts and education programs. Embracing Our Differences currently has its annual arts showcase on display at Bayfront Park through April 10.

Supporters mingled before settling down for the program where they heard from board chair Charles Williams, Gulf Coast Community Foundation figure Matt Kahn and others. Winners from the 2022 art exhibit were recognized as well.