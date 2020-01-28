 Skip to main content
Chairwomen Linda Poteat-Brown and Graci McGillicuddy

Embracing Our Differences emphasizes art and diversity at luncheon

Chairwomen Linda Poteat-Brown and Graci McGillicuddy

Executive Director Sarah Wertheimer, Dennis McGillicuddy, co-chairwoman Graci McGillicuddy and Brooks Tracey

Executive Director Sarah Wertheimer, Dennis McGillicuddy, co-chairwoman Graci McGillicuddy and Brooks Tracey

Susie Bowie with William and Betsy Johnston and Alicia Chalmers

Susie Bowie with William and Betsy Johnston and Alicia Chalmers

Angela Hartvigsen, Ben Jewell-Plocher and Brian Hersh

Angela Hartvigsen, Ben Jewell-Plocher and Brian Hersh

Nelle Miller, Giselle Pintchuck, Marilyn Thompson and Bette Zaret

Nelle Miller, Giselle Pintchuck, Marilyn Thompson and Bette Zaret

Heidi Brown, Rachel Bradley, Denise Cotler and Karen Zelden

Heidi Brown, Rachel Bradley, Denise Cotler and Karen Zelden

Dennis Rees and Keith Monda

Dennis Rees and Keith Monda

Susan Gorin and Barbara Brizdle

Susan Gorin and Barbara Brizdle

Executive Director Sarah Wertheimer

Executive Director Sarah Wertheimer

Tammy Karp and Donna Koffman

Tammy Karp and Donna Koffman

Gila Meriweather, Richard Bergman and Michelle Mitchell

Gila Meriweather, Richard Bergman and Michelle Mitchell

Susan Mallitz, Mark Pritchett and Julie Harris

Susan Mallitz, Mark Pritchett and Julie Harris

Jarred Wilson, Clare Arguedas and Mark Steinwachs

Jarred Wilson, Clare Arguedas and Mark Steinwachs

Veronica Brady and Ronnie Hawkins

Veronica Brady and Ronnie Hawkins

Jamie Warren, Pavitra Ciavardone and Lori Dorian

Jamie Warren, Pavitra Ciavardone and Lori Dorian

Larry Haspell, Helen Hoffenberger and Michael Klauber

Larry Haspell, Helen Hoffenberger and Michael Klauber

Rose Dalsandro, Kristin Fulkerson and CJ Bannister

Rose Dalsandro, Kristin Fulkerson and CJ Bannister

Adrea Suki with Marty and Irene Ross

Adrea Suki with Marty and Irene Ross

Pavitra Ciavardone and Montana Taplinger

Pavitra Ciavardone and Montana Taplinger

Dennis McGillicuddy started the luncheon.

Dennis McGillicuddy started the luncheon.

The annual luncheon was held Jan. 28 at Michael's On East.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Michael's On East was packed for Embracing Our Difference's annual luncheon on Jan. 28.

Hundreds of guests assembled during a lively cocktail hour before heading into the ballroom for a powerful presentation from organization representatives about the power of diversity in art. Dennis McGillicuddy started the program thanking Embracing Our Difference's staff, sponsors, and its many supporters before lunch was served. Students who have faced bullying also spoke to the crowd.

The event coincided with the organization's outdoor art exhibit that showcases various billboard-sized art pieces promoting tolerance, diversity, awareness and goodwill. The Embracing Our Differences exhibit runs through April 5.  

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

