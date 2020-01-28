Embracing Our Differences emphasizes art and diversity at luncheon

Michael's On East was packed for Embracing Our Difference's annual luncheon on Jan. 28.

Hundreds of guests assembled during a lively cocktail hour before heading into the ballroom for a powerful presentation from organization representatives about the power of diversity in art. Dennis McGillicuddy started the program thanking Embracing Our Difference's staff, sponsors, and its many supporters before lunch was served. Students who have faced bullying also spoke to the crowd.

The event coincided with the organization's outdoor art exhibit that showcases various billboard-sized art pieces promoting tolerance, diversity, awareness and goodwill. The Embracing Our Differences exhibit runs through April 5.