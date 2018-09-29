Elks tee up for charity

Braden Woods residents Misty and Gary Pope laughed when they talked about their golfing abilities.

But that didn't keep them away from the course Sept. 29 at the Tara Golf and Country Club. As members of the Lakewood Ranch- Sarasota Elks Lodge 2855, they joined in the Elks charity golf tournament to raise money for charity.

"We swing a club," Misty Pope said, grinning.

Then, the couple was off to its first hole of the tournament, which started with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. After the tournament ended, golfers headed to the lodge's new Lena Road facility for an awards ceremony, raffle drawings, lunch and fellowship.

Foursome winners were Bob Larkin, Paul Stevenson, Greg Pickwell and Carl Desimone with a score of 62.

Sixty players participated in the tournament. Benefiting charities were: Miracle League of Manasota, Elks Feeding Empty Little Tummies, Southeastern Guide Dog's Paws for Patriots program and veterans at Bay Pines VA Hospital.