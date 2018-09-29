 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Sarasota's Pat Larocca wanted to support another Elks lodge. He is an Elk with the Piscataway Elks in New Jersey.

Elks tee up for charity

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

Sarasota's Pat Larocca wanted to support another Elks lodge. He is an Elk with the Piscataway Elks in New Jersey.

Buy this Photo
Donna Van Ripper is the golf committee co-chairwoman.

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

Donna Van Ripper is the golf committee co-chairwoman.

Buy this Photo
(Left to right) Roe Hyer, Tonya Ditty, Terry Dangel and Joanne DiCarlo check in golfers and make sure they get their meal tickets.

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

(Left to right) Roe Hyer, Tonya Ditty, Terry Dangel and Joanne DiCarlo check in golfers and make sure they get their meal tickets.

Buy this Photo
David Eggert and Jim Chandler golf with their friend and fellow Esplanade resident Bob Laskey, an Elk, several times per week.

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

David Eggert and Jim Chandler golf with their friend and fellow Esplanade resident Bob Laskey, an Elk, several times per week.

Buy this Photo
David Eggert and Jim Chandler golf with their friend and fellow Esplanade resident Bob Laskey, an Elk, several times per week.

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

David Eggert and Jim Chandler golf with their friend and fellow Esplanade resident Bob Laskey, an Elk, several times per week.

Buy this Photo
Michele and Bill Mann visit from Eustus to play with friends and Elks Tonya and Jerry Ditty.

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

Michele and Bill Mann visit from Eustus to play with friends and Elks Tonya and Jerry Ditty.

Buy this Photo
Elks Greg Pickwell and Carl Desimone are ready to get onto the golf course.

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

Elks Greg Pickwell and Carl Desimone are ready to get onto the golf course.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Melanie and David Ritter want to "pay it forward" and raise money for charity.

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch's Melanie and David Ritter want to "pay it forward" and raise money for charity.

Buy this Photo
Ron Louder takes the first shot at Hole 17 with friends J.J. Coe, Tom Diem and Joe Kloss, not pictured.

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

Ron Louder takes the first shot at Hole 17 with friends J.J. Coe, Tom Diem and Joe Kloss, not pictured.

Buy this Photo
Braden Woods residents and Elks members Misty and Gary Pope have been Elks members for almost a year.

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

Braden Woods residents and Elks members Misty and Gary Pope have been Elks members for almost a year.

Buy this Photo
Elks Patricia Marrocco, Mary Bilkie, Kay Thorsen and Diane Jethwa did not golf, but they helped with lunch.

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

Elks Patricia Marrocco, Mary Bilkie, Kay Thorsen and Diane Jethwa did not golf, but they helped with lunch.

Buy this Photo
Diane Belcher, right, won the ladies "closest to the pin" contest.

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

Diane Belcher, right, won the ladies "closest to the pin" contest.

Buy this Photo
U.S. Marine veterans Tony Torretta and Wayne Carr enjoy lunch after the tournament.

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

U.S. Marine veterans Tony Torretta and Wayne Carr enjoy lunch after the tournament.

Buy this Photo
The winning foursome was Paul Stevenson, Greg Pickwell, Bob Larkin and Carl Desimone.

Saturday, Sep. 29, 2018 |

The winning foursome was Paul Stevenson, Greg Pickwell, Bob Larkin and Carl Desimone.

Buy this Photo
Share
Golfers swing for fellowship, fundraising at Tara Country Club.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Braden Woods residents Misty and Gary Pope laughed when they talked about their golfing abilities.

But that didn't keep them away from the course Sept. 29 at the Tara Golf and Country Club. As members of the Lakewood Ranch- Sarasota Elks Lodge 2855, they joined in the Elks charity golf tournament to raise money for charity.

"We swing a club," Misty Pope said, grinning.

Then, the couple was off to its first hole of the tournament, which started with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. After the tournament ended, golfers headed to the lodge's new Lena Road facility for an awards ceremony, raffle drawings, lunch and fellowship.

Foursome winners were Bob Larkin,  Paul Stevenson, Greg Pickwell and Carl Desimone with a score of 62. 

Sixty players participated in the tournament. Benefiting charities were: Miracle League of Manasota, Elks Feeding Empty Little Tummies, Southeastern Guide Dog's Paws for Patriots program and veterans at Bay Pines VA Hospital.

 

Related Stories

Advertisement