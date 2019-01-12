 Skip to main content
Eagle Trace's Sharon Lahl joined the Elks during the open house while neighbor Diane O'Conner already is a member.

Elks host open house in Lakewood Ranch

Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 |

Jerry and Becky Gorski of Creekwood joined the Elks during the open house.

Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 |

Elks members Joanne DiCarlo and Jack Unger worked the sign-up station.

Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 |

Stuart Newman, a guitarist for the IPA Band, rocks the event.

Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 |

Elks chef Richard Sargent kept the hamburgers and hot dogs coming.

Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 |

Dawn Fallon gets ready to transform into Elroy the Elk.

Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 |

Elroy the Elk entertains Elks member Susan Jelke.

Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 |

Elks' Faith Frost, Steve Cannizzo, Rick and Annette Ormsby and Donna and Jerry Van Riper wore their "Fugetaboutit" shirts to the open house.

Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 |

Elks member Anita Wozniak shows off a necklace that was being raffled.

Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 |

Elks member Geno Panzer says he was trying to get fellow guitarist Stuart Newman to join the club during the open house. They play for the IPA Band.

Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 |

Lodge now has more than 1,000 members
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Creekwood's Jerry and Becky Gorski had been looking for a nice club or organization to join after moving to Creekwood.

On Jan. 12, they found one.

The Gorskis were two of the people who toured the Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge No. 2855 during its Open House.

"We've been in our county for a while and we were looking for a place where we could get involved. This is nice," Jerry Gorski said.

Elks Exalted Ruler John Piper was happy with the turnout.

"We're pulling them in," Piper said just after the event opened. "People want to see our (new) lodge. We've had close to 50 people come through already."

Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge No. 2855 went over the 1,000-member mark last in 2018. It had 31 new members this month.

The IPA Band of Sarasota-Bradenton entertained the crowd.

 

