Elks host open house in Lakewood Ranch

Creekwood's Jerry and Becky Gorski had been looking for a nice club or organization to join after moving to Creekwood.

On Jan. 12, they found one.

The Gorskis were two of the people who toured the Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge No. 2855 during its Open House.

"We've been in our county for a while and we were looking for a place where we could get involved. This is nice," Jerry Gorski said.

Elks Exalted Ruler John Piper was happy with the turnout.

"We're pulling them in," Piper said just after the event opened. "People want to see our (new) lodge. We've had close to 50 people come through already."

Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge No. 2855 went over the 1,000-member mark last in 2018. It had 31 new members this month.

The IPA Band of Sarasota-Bradenton entertained the crowd.