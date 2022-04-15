Eggstravaganza egg hunt puts families in the Easter spirit in Sarasota

Between eggs hunts, live entertainment, bounce houses and a Kid's Safety Expo, there was plenty for families to do to get into the Easter spirit.

Sarasota's Rylie Baker, who is 9, liked everything about Eggstravaganza April 15 at the Mall at UTC in Sarasota.

More than 1,000 families participated in egg hunts that were broken down by age groups.

“You couldn’t ask for a better turnout,” said Lauren Clark, the mall's director of marketing and sponsorship. "We like to do this event because it's just a fun way to connect with the community and do something fun and free. This year, with kids being out of school, we thought, 'What a great way to spend time on their day off.'"

The indoor activities included a Kids' Safety Expo featuring 25 groups and agencies providing information on different forms of safety.

"They were giving away bike helmets, like really nice bike helmets, and it was a lot of fun," Sarasota's Marti Fox said.