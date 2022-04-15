 Skip to main content
Bradenton's Hallie McCorkle, who is 2, makes a discovery during Eggstravaganza at the Mall at UTC.

Eggstravaganza egg hunt puts families in the Easter spirit in Sarasota

Eggstravaganza at the Mall at UTC begins its 5-7 age group egg hunt.

Sarasota's Lucas Hawn, who is 6, and Venice's Sydney Coulthurst, who is 4, compare their findings.

Bradenton's Lydia Heap, who is 7, and her grandmother Gail Catalan dance to songs from Disney's "Encanto."

Bradenton's Felix Ascolese helps spread Easter eggs across the grass for the upcoming egg hunt.

Kathleen Cucci, Shannon Barnes, Christie Caballaro, Maria Patino, and Angie Scarpa represent Lakewood Ranch Medical Group, a sponsor of the event.

Sarasota County mounted patrol officer Jessica Yoder introduces her horse to Sarasota's Logan Siiman, who is 5, and Dylan Siiman, who is 8.

Parents watch as the egg hunt for ages 2-4 begins.

Hundreds of plastic eggs are distributed across the ground for each hunt.

Families wait at the starting line in the field, well in advance of the egg hunts.

Lakewood Ranch's Bridget Gronick and her daughters, 5-year-old Brynn Gronock and 6-year-old Madison Gronock enjoy the festivities.

Betsy Megert of Kona Ice offers a way for guests to cool off.

More than 1,000 families participate in Eggstravaganza, according to Lauren Clark, the mall's director of marketing and sponsorship.

Axel Clark, the 8-month-old son of Lauren Clark, might not be old enough for the egg hunts but he still enjoyed what his older siblings had found.

More than 1,000 families gather at the Mall at University Town Center for egg hunts and live entertainment.
by: Ian Swaby Staff Writer

Between eggs hunts, live entertainment, bounce houses and a Kid's Safety Expo, there was plenty for families to do to get into the Easter spirit. 

Sarasota's Rylie Baker, who is 9, liked everything about Eggstravaganza April 15 at the Mall at UTC in Sarasota.

More than 1,000 families participated in egg hunts that were broken down by age groups. 

“You couldn’t ask for a better turnout,” said Lauren Clark, the mall's director of marketing and sponsorship. "We like to do this event because it's just a fun way to connect with the community and do something fun and free. This year, with kids being out of school, we thought, 'What a great way to spend time on their day off.'"

The indoor activities included a Kids' Safety Expo featuring 25 groups and agencies providing information on different forms of safety. 

"They were giving away bike helmets, like really nice bike helmets, and it was a lot of fun," Sarasota's Marti Fox said. 

