University Park's CAllan Putt, who is 1, has fun playing with eggs in the sand after the egg hunt.

EGGstravaganza a successful hunt for Lakewood Ranch-area families

Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Andrea Mihaylo and her 2-year-old son Walker Mihaylo have fun going through the eggs he collected to see what prizes were inside.

Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022 |

Country Club's Mark Eubanks participates in another EGGstravaganza with his parents, Mark and Jennifer Eubanks, and 3-year-old sister Georgia Lily Eubanks. This year was the first time Georgia Lily Eubanks participated.

Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022 |

Lakewood National's Caroline Swanson and her 2-year-old son Brooks Swanson look forward to participating in their first EGGstravaganza. They are excited to see the Easter Bunny and participate in the egg hunt.

Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022 |

The Easter Bunny dances and waves to families before the egg hunt begins.

Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Baylor Collette's strategy for the egg hunt is simply to run and get as many eggs as possible.

Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Keke Reynalds, who is 6, and Greenbrook's Sarah Krawczyk and Evan Krawczyk, who are both 6, dance to the "Cha Cha Slide."

Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022 |

Greenbrook's Maureen Skinner, Judy Skinner and Ann Trick get into the Easter spirit. They spent hours stuffing 2,000 eggs with prizes for EGGstravaganza.

Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022 |

Families line up at the edge of the volleyball courts waiting for the egg hunt to start.

Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Dax Marrow, who is 3 years old, has his basket ready to collect eggs in the egg hunt.

Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Ava Lynn Baker, who is 7, meets the Easter Bunny with her brother, Colton Baker, who is 4. Ava Lynn Baker says Easter is about sharing, giving and love.

Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022 |

Greenbrook's Melanie and Scott Martin can't wait to watch their 8-year-old daughter Caroline Martin hunt for eggs.

Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022 |

Waterside's Brooke Sanchez and her husband Kenny Sanchez and 6-year-old son Kayson Sanchez are excited to be a part of the community after moving to the area from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022 |

Greenbrook's Emmett O'Brien, who is 4 years old, enjoys sitting in the driver's seat of a Sarasota County firetruck.

Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Robert Kamp, who is 3 years old, guesses how many jellybeans are in a jar. "A lot," Kamp guesses.

Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022 |

Waterside's Grey Carter-Finch prepares to start the egg hunt.

Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022 |

Parrish's Blakely Bridge, who is 1, plays with an egg.

Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022 |

Panther Ridge's Brayden Williams, who is 6, and Blaine Williams, who is 4, wear matching shirts at EGGstravaganza. Brayden Williams was hopeful he would get a large brown bunny in the egg hunt.

Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022 |

Waterside's Tilda Harrysson, who is 6 years old, quickly scoops up eggs.

Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Brooklyn Hendrickson runs around the volleyball courts collecting eggs.

Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022 |

Sarasota's Isaac Guerrero, who is 3, goes through the eggs he collected with his dad Xavier Guerrero and Sarasota's Kat Boerner and 18-months-old Pax Boerner and 3-year-old Sunny Boerner.

Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Cody Brown, who is 1, plays with eggs.

Saturday, Apr. 9, 2022 |

Families gather at Waterside Park for EGGstravaganza egg hunt and activities.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Panther Ridge's Brayden Williams had his eyes targeted on a large plastic bunny sitting among hundreds of eggs on the volleyball courts at Waterside Park. 

As the DJ counted down to start the egg hunt, Williams, who is 6 years old, positioned himself in a spot where he thought would give him an advantage.

When the egg hunt began, he sprinted to the bunny while dozens of other children ran around the sand courts grabbing eggs and putting them in their baskets during EGGstravaganza April 9. 

Country Club's Mark and Jennifer Eubanks couldn't wait to watch their 3-year-old daughter Georgia Lily Eubanks participate in her first EGGstravaganza.

"It's a great kick off to Easter," Jennifer Eubanks said. 

Greenbrook's Maureen Skinner, Judy Skinner and Ann Trick collectively spent 12 hours April 8 stuffing eggs for the hunt.

"It was so much fun," Ann Trick said. 

Judy Skinner loved seeing the children run around snatching up as many eggs as they could.

"What's more fun than seeing the smiles on the children's faces," Judy Skinner said.

