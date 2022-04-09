EGGstravaganza a successful hunt for Lakewood Ranch-area families

Panther Ridge's Brayden Williams had his eyes targeted on a large plastic bunny sitting among hundreds of eggs on the volleyball courts at Waterside Park.

As the DJ counted down to start the egg hunt, Williams, who is 6 years old, positioned himself in a spot where he thought would give him an advantage.

When the egg hunt began, he sprinted to the bunny while dozens of other children ran around the sand courts grabbing eggs and putting them in their baskets during EGGstravaganza April 9.

Country Club's Mark and Jennifer Eubanks couldn't wait to watch their 3-year-old daughter Georgia Lily Eubanks participate in her first EGGstravaganza.

"It's a great kick off to Easter," Jennifer Eubanks said.

Greenbrook's Maureen Skinner, Judy Skinner and Ann Trick collectively spent 12 hours April 8 stuffing eggs for the hunt.

"It was so much fun," Ann Trick said.

Judy Skinner loved seeing the children run around snatching up as many eggs as they could.

"What's more fun than seeing the smiles on the children's faces," Judy Skinner said.