 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-Chairmen Tom and Sherry Koski

High school students art is celebrated at The Bash

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

Co-Chairmen Tom and Sherry Koski

Buy this Photo
President of the Education Foundation of Sarasota County Jennifer Vigne and Paula Ippolito

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

President of the Education Foundation of Sarasota County Jennifer Vigne and Paula Ippolito

Buy this Photo
Entertainment was provided by the students of the Pineview Jazz Quartet.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

Entertainment was provided by the students of the Pineview Jazz Quartet.

Buy this Photo
Martin Gilbert and Todd Vincent-Myrick

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

Martin Gilbert and Todd Vincent-Myrick

Buy this Photo
The ballroom of the Westin Sarasota was neatly decorated with small pops of color.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

The ballroom of the Westin Sarasota was neatly decorated with small pops of color.

Buy this Photo
The tables were decorated with faux flowers and a watercolor set.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

The tables were decorated with faux flowers and a watercolor set.

Buy this Photo
Student artists Zac Kralik and Sage Jennings

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

Student artists Zac Kralik and Sage Jennings

Buy this Photo
Jason and Alisa Bennett with David Young

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

Jason and Alisa Bennett with David Young

Buy this Photo
Judy Shank and Janet Buley

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

Judy Shank and Janet Buley

Buy this Photo
Retsy Lauer and Sue Keaflug

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

Retsy Lauer and Sue Keaflug

Buy this Photo
Sarai and Nick Williams

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

Sarai and Nick Williams

Buy this Photo
Tammy Walsh and Cyndi Flanagan

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

Tammy Walsh and Cyndi Flanagan

Buy this Photo
This gold and diamond key was from Diamond Vault was the door prize for the night.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

This gold and diamond key was from Diamond Vault was the door prize for the night.

Buy this Photo
Brooks Kirby stands next to her artwork, "Fire Sky."

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

Brooks Kirby stands next to her artwork, "Fire Sky."

Buy this Photo
Sid Freeman, Christina Polokonis, Jakobie Green and Co-Chairman Tom Koski

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

Sid Freeman, Christina Polokonis, Jakobie Green and Co-Chairman Tom Koski

Buy this Photo
Daniel and Amanda Tullidge

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

Daniel and Amanda Tullidge

Buy this Photo
Marilyn Caruso, Kathleen Winder and artist Zac Kralik

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

Marilyn Caruso, Kathleen Winder and artist Zac Kralik

Buy this Photo
Jennifer and James-Allen McPheeters

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 |

Jennifer and James-Allen McPheeters

Buy this Photo
Share
Education Foundation of Sarasota County held The Bash on Feb. 23 at The Westin Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Guests gathered in the Westin Sarasota to celebrate the award-winning works of art by local high school students. 

The Bash, supporting the Education Foundation of Sarasota County, was held Feb. 23. The top 25 artworks were on display for guests to view and potentially take home after The Bash. The top six through 25 pieces were available in the raffle drawing, while the top five went up for bid during the live auction.  

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement