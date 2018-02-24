High school students art is celebrated at The Bash

Guests gathered in the Westin Sarasota to celebrate the award-winning works of art by local high school students.

The Bash, supporting the Education Foundation of Sarasota County, was held Feb. 23. The top 25 artworks were on display for guests to view and potentially take home after The Bash. The top six through 25 pieces were available in the raffle drawing, while the top five went up for bid during the live auction.