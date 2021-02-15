 Skip to main content
Jim and Ann Hitchen

Education Center celebrates 35 years with a party

Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

Jim and Ann Hitchen

Beth and Lance Lindeman

Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

Beth and Lance Lindeman

Beth and Lance Lindeman

Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

Beth and Lance Lindeman

Attendees stayed in their seats once they arrived.

Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

Attendees stayed in their seats once they arrived.

Vicki and Bill Anderson

Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

Vicki and Bill Anderson

Mo Hayward, Dodie Loewe and Peggy Keefe

Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

Mo Hayward, Dodie Loewe and Peggy Keefe

Mo Hayward and Dodie Loewe

Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

Mo Hayward and Dodie Loewe

Susan Goldfarb greets her Zoom and in-person participants.

Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

Susan Goldfarb greets her Zoom and in-person participants.

Joy Leitner kicks off the concert.

Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

Joy Leitner kicks off the concert.

Susan Goldfarb, right, passes out champagne and chocolates to her guests.

Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

Susan Goldfarb, right, passes out champagne and chocolates to her guests.

Robert Lischetti and Joy Leitner

Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

Robert Lischetti and Joy Leitner

Robert Lischetti, Joy Leitner and Lee Dougherty Ross

Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

Robert Lischetti, Joy Leitner and Lee Dougherty Ross

Susan Goldfarb waves goodbye to the Zoom participants.

Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

Susan Goldfarb waves goodbye to the Zoom participants.

Carl Kurtyka manned the Zoom participants and video recording.

Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

Carl Kurtyka manned the Zoom participants and video recording.

Robert Lischetti, Susan Goldfarb, Lee Dougherty Ross and Joy Leitner

Monday, Feb. 15, 2021

Robert Lischetti, Susan Goldfarb, Lee Dougherty Ross and Joy Leitner

The education center invited a few friends to enjoy an in-person concert.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

At the Longboat Key Education Center, Feb. 12 was not only set aside celebrate the beginning of Valentine's Day weekend, but also to commemorate the center's 35th anniversary. The occasion was celebrated with a romantic concert featuring singer Joy Leitner accompanied by Robert Lischetti and pianist Lee Dougherty Ross. 

There were 10 in-person attendants accompanied by several more on Zoom. Carl Kurtyka, the resident technology wrangler, navigated the ring lights and multiple cameras for the Zoom attendants while executive director Susan Goldfarb welcomed all attendants. The concert was billed as a romantic evening on the Riviera from Italy to France, but of course there were educational elements, as well. Leitner gave a brief description of the history and tradition with each song she and Lischetti sang. 

Towards the middle of the concert, Leitner sang a piece from Giacomo Puccini's "Gianni Schicci," the favorite opera of the late Michael Grossberg, Goldfarb's husband. He died just before the pandemic began in early 2020. 

"Unfortunately with the pandemic, we have not yet been able to give him a proper memorial," Leitner said. 

After the brief memorial, Leitner and Lischetti took attendees from Italy to the salons of Paris for a burst of coy and creative songs. As the romantic evening came to a close, Goldfarb delivered glasses of champagne to each of her attendants before everyone dispersed for the time being. 

