EDC celebrates Sarasota economic innovation with awards ceremony

The Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County held its 19th Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon on Sept. 12 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

The organization –– which provides resources to help local entrepreneurs, business leaders and major corporations grow–– celebrated its past fiscal year and the incoming younger generation members who joined the EDC this year.

Before the announcement of the annual luncheon awards, Larry Fineberg, EDC board chair, introduced incoming chair Art Lambert and passed him the ceremonial giant gavel.

"The EDC is in the trenches every day making good things happen to push us (Sarasota) upwards toward a more diverse and vibrant economy," Lambert said in his annual report speech.

The EDC presented its two major awards to EcoClear Products and Willis Smith Construction.

Christopher Stidd, president and CEO of EcoClear Products, was awarded the fifth annual Ringling College Innovation by Creative Design Award, which honors creative solutions for systemic issues and everyday problems.

David Sessions, president and CEO of Willis Smith Construction, was presented with the Clyde Nixon Business Leadership Award.

"I am totally shocked and speechless," Sessions said. "When I look at the list of people who received this award before me, I really don't feel like I'm qualified. There are so many other business leaders in this room that I've had the pleasure to work with and learn from their example and their leadership."