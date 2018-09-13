EDC Annual Meeting & Awards Luncheon celebrates economic innovation

On Sept. 13, the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County held its 18th Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota. The organization celebrated its successes of the past fiscal year and discussed future economic goals.

“We want to get some energy behind people understanding what the EDC does for existing and new businesses coming to the area,” said EDC Director of Investor Engagement Kate Atkin.

The EDC presented its two major awards to Dealers United and the Observer Media Group Editor and CEO Matt Walsh.

Dealers United CEO Pete Petersen accepted the Fourth Annual Ringling College Innovation by Creative Design Award, which honors creative solutions for systemic issues and everyday problems.

“We're excited to be changing the industry,” said Petersen. “We started just 12 months ago and we're excited about where we are going.”

Matt Walsh was honored with the Clyde Nixon Business Leadership Award and received a standing ovation upon the announcement.

“We all want a dynamic local economy where the business leaders are embracing and pursuing economic growth,” said Walsh. “I am going to use this award as a constant reminder to try to be like Clyde Nixon. If Clyde were up here, he would acknowledge that none of us succeeds on our own.”

The luncheon concluded with EDC Board Chair Rae Dowling introducing incoming chair Larry Fineberg through the ceremonial passing of the EDC giant gavel.