Ed Smith Stadium transforms into Hogwarts for 'spooktacular' night

Children dressed as characters from "Harry Potter" to "Stranger Things" and everything in between took over Ed Smith Stadium on Oct. 12 during the fifth annual Howl-O-Ween Movie Night Spooktacular.

The event was hosted by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, the Baltimore Orioles and the Sarasota Film Festival. Hundreds of families and kids in costumes played "Harry Potter" themed games, went trick-or-treating around the stadium and watched "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone" on the outfield wall.