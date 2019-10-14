 Skip to main content
Luke Simmons dresses as Harry Potter.

Ed Smith Stadium transforms into Hogwarts for 'spooktacular' night

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 |

Nicki and Trey Macey, 1

Finley and Banning Kile pretend to push Harry Potter's luggage cart.

The Hogwarts Express welcomes guests as they enter the stadium.

Chelsea Raymond and Kara-lyn Lagasse

The he Orioles partner with Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources and the Sarasota Film Festival to hold the movie event.

Maxim Estrada waits to hear what Hogwarts house he was sorted into.

Reagan Reilly trick-or-treats around Ed Smith Stadium.

Jazzibella Matos is excited during her game of Frankenstein operation.

Jacob Lamena and Lucca Trattles play in the oversized basketball hoop.

Amelia Brue tosses a candy corn bean bag into a cauldron.

Carter Keel, Ryan Parr, Taylor Dailey, Jaxson Tabar, Joshua Parr, Kylie Tabar, Hillary Parr and Madison Parr

Brylee Edwards, Manuela Cruz and Santiagio Cruz show off their homemade wands.

Reed Yingling and Garet Pearson run the sorting hat booth.

Dementors welcome guests to Ed Smith Stadium

Henry Moneti, Joey Hahn and Mason Hahn

The Orioles held its fifth annual Howl-O-Ween Movie Night Spooktacular on Oct. 12.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Children dressed as characters from "Harry Potter" to "Stranger Things" and everything in between took over Ed Smith Stadium on Oct. 12 during the fifth annual Howl-O-Ween Movie Night Spooktacular. 

The event was hosted by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, the Baltimore Orioles and the Sarasota Film Festival. Hundreds of families and kids in costumes played "Harry Potter" themed games, went trick-or-treating around the stadium and watched "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone" on the outfield wall. 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

