Easterseals spreads happiness over lunch

The atrium of Michael's On East was bustling with guests and students at the Easterseals Happiness House Abilities Shining Through Community Partnerships Luncheon March 6 at Michael's On East.

Easterseals students met guests and partook in various activities such as painting, music and games. Guests mingled throughout cocktail hour, visiting with friends, taking photos in the photo booth, viewing the works made by the students and buying raffle tickets for a chance to win a car. A silent auction was also available for bidding throughout the hour.

After cocktail hour, guests took their seats in the ballroom for the welcome. A video from Easterseals was shown as well as a live vocal performance by Easterseals children.