Co-Chairs Terri Klauber, Brian Mariash and Melissa Howard

Easterseals spreads happiness over lunch

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Honorary Co-Chairwoman Sandy Buchanan and Executive Director of Easterseals Tom Waters

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Angie Pantazis, Andee Odina, Julie Dejnowski and Melissa Evans

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Russell Brugueire and Matt Topous

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Laverne Green, Diane Pathek, Elaine Gustafson and Hedda Matza-Houghaton

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Orchids, along with paintings and photographs made by the students, centered the tables.

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

The orchids were donated by an anonymous donor.

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Ashley Sweeney, Angie Pantazis, Andee Odina, Jenn Strickland, Julie Dejnowski and Melissa Evans

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Cheryl and Brian Green

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Alfred Rose and Richard Russ

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Betty Doyle, George Pfeiffer, Honorary Chairwoman Ginger Judge, Kathy Levines and Sister Lucia Haas

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Bob Blalock, Executive Director Tom Waters and Cody Brady

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Co-Chairwoman Terri Klauber, Beth Knopik and Michelle Senglaub

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Britt Riner plays with toy cows with Damon and Hannah Warne.

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Kelsey Gilmartin and Elisabetta Divirgilio

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Monica Kelly, Michael Howard and Ron Koepsel

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Artwork made by the Easterseals students was on display for guests to view.

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Dan Hoffe with Sherry and Tom Koski

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Gorge Barbados paints a seascape.

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Tammy Karp, Stacie Baer, Donna Koffman and Mickie Davis

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Doug Elmore, Jay Miller and Michael Howard

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

A'Laisha and Shannon Crespo

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

The seasonal herbs and produce used in the lunch by Michael's On East come from Easterseals Organic Farm.

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Dean Piccirillo and CJ Morris

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Mary Gratehouse, Murf Klauber and Kim Prock

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

Paige, Amy and Steve play music for guests, accompanied by Beverly Boardman.

Tuesday, Mar. 6, 2018 |

The Easterseals Happiness House Abilities Shining Through Community Partnerships Luncheon was held March 6 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The atrium of Michael's On East was bustling with guests and students at the Easterseals Happiness House Abilities Shining Through Community Partnerships Luncheon March 6 at Michael's On East.

Easterseals students met guests and partook in various activities such as painting, music and games. Guests mingled throughout cocktail hour, visiting with friends, taking photos in the photo booth, viewing the works made by the students and buying raffle tickets for a chance to win a car. A silent auction was also available for bidding throughout the hour. 

After cocktail hour, guests took their seats in the ballroom for the welcome. A video from Easterseals was shown as well as a live vocal performance by Easterseals children. 

 

