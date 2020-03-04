Easterseals Happiness House empowers community at annual luncheon

The 2020 Abilities Shining Luncheon was held March 4 at Michael's On East.
Easterseals Happiness House put on a lively and heartwarming function with its annual Abilities Shining luncheon March 4 at Michael's On East.
The annual event had more than 300 guests mingling in the atrium and engaging in fun activities including games, taking pictures at the photo booth, checking out student-created art pieces and more. The cocktail hour also had a silent auction.
Attendees then moved to the ballroom for dinner and a program, which started with three Easterseals children welcoming the audience and giving the event's co-Chairwomen rose bouquets. They were followed by a music and dance performance by the Dynasty Dance Stars. The luncheon — which raised over $200,000 — benefited Easterseals' programs for people with disabilities.