Co-Chairwomen Sydney Gruters, Kathy Paulsen, Donna Koffman, CEO Tom Waters, Honoree Ginger Judge, and Co-Chairwoman Trudy Moon

Easterseals Happiness House empowers community at annual luncheon

Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020 |

The luncheon had more than 300 guests.

The luncheon had more than 300 guests.

Beth Roth, Karen Nuckols, Cynthia Smith, Nancy Stapleton and Kathy co-Chairwoman Paulson

Beth Roth, Karen Nuckols, Cynthia Smith, Nancy Stapleton and Kathy co-Chairwoman Paulson

Honorary chairwoman Terri Klauber and Nikki Taylor

Honorary chairwoman Terri Klauber and Nikki Taylor

Student-created artwork was up for purchase

Student-created artwork was up for purchase

Caitlyn the yellow lab

Caitlyn the yellow lab

Lacey Lavallee and Amy Kohlman

Lacey Lavallee and Amy Kohlman

Roseanne Frano and Renee Armbruster

Roseanne Frano and Renee Armbruster

Patty Furlow

Patty Furlow

Daila Lybarger, Jordan Jones and Charlotte Duval

Daila Lybarger, Jordan Jones and Charlotte Duval

Cody, Trevor, Kirsten and Isaac Brady

Cody, Trevor, Kirsten and Isaac Brady

Becky Forest and Alison Thomas

Becky Forest and Alison Thomas

Shannon Ciaravella, Inna Snyder and Linda Krysinski

Shannon Ciaravella, Inna Snyder and Linda Krysinski

Mary Beth Bos, Ken Slavin and Diana de Veer

Mary Beth Bos, Ken Slavin and Diana de Veer

David and Jenn Otterness

David and Jenn Otterness

Pavitra Ciavardone, Gray Videnka, Chance and Debbie Horvath and CEO Tom Waters

Pavitra Ciavardone, Gray Videnka, Chance and Debbie Horvath and CEO Tom Waters

Renee Phinney and Lori Moran

Renee Phinney and Lori Moran

Andria Bilan and Dom DiMaio

Andria Bilan and Dom DiMaio

Poonam Maini and Brian Mariash

Poonam Maini and Brian Mariash

Angelica Hull and Melissa Walsh

Angelica Hull and Melissa Walsh

Wendy Deming and Jennifer Rominiecki

Wendy Deming and Jennifer Rominiecki

Doug Elmore, Paul Hudson and Jay Miller

Doug Elmore, Paul Hudson and Jay Miller

Shelley Glenn and Ali Miller

Shelley Glenn and Ali Miller

Co-chairman Jason Hughes with Stacey and David Crawford

Co-chairman Jason Hughes with Stacey and David Crawford

Sherry and Tom Koski with honorary chairwoman Terri Klauber and Gray VIdenka

Sherry and Tom Koski with honorary chairwoman Terri Klauber and Gray VIdenka

Beth Knopik and Pavitra Ciavardone

Beth Knopik and Pavitra Ciavardone

Kirstin Fulkerson and Veronica Thames

Kirstin Fulkerson and Veronica Thames

Easterseals students welcomed CEO Tom Waters

Easterseals students welcomed CEO Tom Waters

The 2020 Abilities Shining Luncheon was held March 4 at Michael's On East.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Easterseals Happiness House put on a lively and heartwarming function with its annual Abilities Shining luncheon March 4 at Michael's On East.

The annual event had more than 300 guests mingling in the atrium and engaging in fun activities including games, taking pictures at the photo booth, checking out student-created art pieces and more. The cocktail hour also had a silent auction. 

Attendees then moved to the ballroom for dinner and a program, which started with three Easterseals children welcoming the audience and giving the event's co-Chairwomen rose bouquets. They were followed by a music and dance performance by the Dynasty Dance Stars. The luncheon — which raised over $200,000 — benefited Easterseals' programs for people with disabilities. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

