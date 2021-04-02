 Skip to main content
Pynelopee Redmond, who is 1 year old, snatches an egg to add to her collection.

Easter egg scramble in Lakewood Ranch

Pynelopee Redmond, who is 1 year old, snatches an egg to add to her collection.

Acai Griffin, who is 1 year old, takes a peek at what's inside some of the eggs he's collecting in the egg hunt.

Acai Griffin, who is 1 year old, takes a peek at what's inside some of the eggs he's collecting in the egg hunt.

Bennett Drew, who is 1, soaks in some sun while being surrounded by eggs during his class' Easter egg hunt.

Bennett Drew, who is 1, soaks in some sun while being surrounded by eggs during his class' Easter egg hunt.

The Easter bunny visits one of the classrooms at Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch. The children were excited to see the Easter bunny and wanted to give hugs and high-fives.

The Easter bunny visits one of the classrooms at Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch. The children were excited to see the Easter bunny and wanted to give hugs and high-fives.

Oliver Dublin high-fives the Easter bunny.

Oliver Dublin high-fives the Easter bunny.

Aerith Curtis and Thomas Parziale, who are 4 years old, show off the bags they decorated themselves.

Aerith Curtis and Thomas Parziale, who are 4 years old, show off the bags they decorated themselves.

Layla Vonador, who is 1 year old, gets ready to start hunting eggs.

Layla Vonador, who is 1 year old, gets ready to start hunting eggs.

Pynelopee Redmond, who is 1 year old, holds the eggs she collected together before putting them in her bag.

Pynelopee Redmond, who is 1 year old, holds the eggs she collected together before putting them in her bag.

Pynelopee Redmond and Gwendolyn Lash, who are both 1 year olds, take a break from collecting eggs during their egg hunt.

Pynelopee Redmond and Gwendolyn Lash, who are both 1 year olds, take a break from collecting eggs during their egg hunt.

Carson Walsworth and Nicholas Lyons give a high-five to the Easter bunny.

Carson Walsworth and Nicholas Lyons give a high-five to the Easter bunny.

Dozens of eggs are laid out across the playground for children to find.

Dozens of eggs are laid out across the playground for children to find.

Shaan Patel, who is 4 years old, is excited to find another egg.

Shaan Patel, who is 4 years old, is excited to find another egg.

Brielle Pauling, who is 4 years old, finds an egg hiding by the water container attached to the playground equipment.

Brielle Pauling, who is 4 years old, finds an egg hiding by the water container attached to the playground equipment.

Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch celebrates Easter with a visit from the Easter bunny and an egg hunt.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Brielle Pauling, a 4-year-old at Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch, walked around the playground April 2 and picked up an egg she found.

“I found a unicorn one,” Pauling said to her classmates.

She looked over at the other side of the playground equipment and saw dozens of other eggs just waiting to be collected.

“There’s some in the grass,” Pauling said excitedly.

After picking up a few from the grass, Pauling decided to climb the stairs of the playground and found more eggs.

Pauling, like dozens of other children at Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch, had fun collecting eggs and putting them in the bags they decorated.

The children were also visited by the Easter bunny.

