Easter egg scramble in Lakewood Ranch

Brielle Pauling, a 4-year-old at Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch, walked around the playground April 2 and picked up an egg she found.

“I found a unicorn one,” Pauling said to her classmates.

She looked over at the other side of the playground equipment and saw dozens of other eggs just waiting to be collected.

“There’s some in the grass,” Pauling said excitedly.

After picking up a few from the grass, Pauling decided to climb the stairs of the playground and found more eggs.

Pauling, like dozens of other children at Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch, had fun collecting eggs and putting them in the bags they decorated.

The children were also visited by the Easter bunny.