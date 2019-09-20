 Skip to main content
Goody bags were given to everyone who walked in the door.

East Meets West bridges county lines to bring businesses together

Many tables lured in new contacts with bright tables of candy and branded merchandise.

Ken Burke and Jeffery Kin chat at the beginning, before the expo was packed.

Justin Williams and Emmalee Legler made their way around the event.

Ken Burke and Matt McGuire.

Mary Goyak and Renee Saboya explain their booth to Nathan Horner.

Job Gatchell tries to guess the amount of golf tees in a jar while Matt Kies of the LECOM Suncoast Classic watches.

Lee Kotwicki and Kristey Richardson man the State College of Florida booth.

Giuseppe Masucci chats with Marty Taffel.

A passport is stamped. If attendees filled them, they could enter a drawing.

East truly meets West. Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce president Gail Loefgren and Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance CEO Dom Dimaio.

Jeffery Kin chats with Yasemin Chain at the joint LBK-LWR booth.

Kelly Erdmann greets Kendra Gemma like an old friend.

Jack Dean is jovial as he works to showcase his business.

Bruce and Lori Abramson are veterans of the expo.

Kristen Nero and Jason Bell manned the Sherwin Williams table for the first time.

Chart House employees Kristina Nonnemacher, Chris Luthi and Patrick Kenyon serve samples from the table.

The Chart House table, situated at the front of the expo, was frequently visited.

A nearly full passport after gaining another stamp.

Kristina Nonnemacher, Chris Luthi and Patrick Kenyon.

Matt Baehr brought samples of T-shirts made at his business for people to see.

George Worthmore provided the crowd with music.

Mark Mattis and Erik Livingston were all smiles for any who came by their table.

Speak's Clam Bar of St. Armands Circle served up delectable bites.

Kristen Hoff and Alex Chavez.

Tom and Susan Wiegele explained the Cincinnatti phenomenon of Skyline Chili to those unfamiliar with the chili and spaghetti dish.

Sinead Magennis and Hayley Muzzino never tired of chatting with attendees.

Tanya Hunn and Rod and Jayce Barros.

The Observer's own Emma Burke and Toni Perren manned the booth.

Priya Parikh at her booth.

Liz Zollars and Laura Reed handed out chocolate to attendees.

Cori Golden, Debbie Shaffer and Blenda Vines at the Veteran Air booth.

Ronald Sears spins the wheel at Veteran Air.

Karen Murillo, Caitlyn Driscoll and Janeth Gonzalez ran the front end of the event, letting people in.

Often, "east" was literally meeting "west" as business owners from both sides greeted each other at the event.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Hundreds of local business people poured into Robarts Arena on Sept. 19, eager to take advantage of the networking and connecting opportunities provided by the East Meets West Expo. 

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce teamed up with the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance for the 11th year. Members of both organizations set up vendor booths to meet other business people and grow their endeavors. Local restaurants provided food to fuel the event, which buzzed with people during the entirety of its three hours. 

“We had someone come up who remembered us from three years ago,” said Priya Parikh, director of outreach and operations for A Life Story Foundation. “It’s good to make those lasting connections.”  

The event was set up a bit differently this year, with less structure between aisles of booths so attendees could stroll through and take a peek at what's happening on the other side. The networking created a clamor in the arena while old and new friends and allies in supporters of local business mingled. 

“It’s good to be a part of and get more involved in the community,” said Jason Bell of Sherwin Williams, participating in the event for the first time. 

Bruce Abramson of LegalShield, who’s been a vendor at multiple previous events, advised greener vendors to arrive early to set up and that giving something away at the booth never hurts. Many booths echoed that advice in practice, with tables brimming with candy, branded pens or coupons. 

Though the goody bags were full of great bonuses just for coming to the event, the folks there seemed grateful for the networking above all else. Though focused on business, the event felt more like a large party. 

“It’s about connecting the group,” said Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance CEO Dom Dimaio. “And people have fun!” 

Longboat Key businesses had a strong showing, with Chamber members including Veteran Air and Jack Dean Flooring talking it up all evening with attendees. 


 

