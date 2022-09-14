East Lakewood Ranch home highlights Sotheby's first live real estate auction

The owners of of a 41.9-acre property at 29641 S.R. 70 E. just outside of Lakewood Ranch are hoping to strike gold Thursday, Sept. 15 during the first Sotheby's Concierge Real Estate Auction at Sotheby's Auction House in New York City.

The property is one of 14 featured in this inaugural Sotheby's event.

A bid of $2.01 million already has been placed on the property, which includes the main home, a manager's home and several outbuildings, including an 11-horse stall barn. Bidding is available on the Sotheby's website.

Owners Russell and Juraci Ireland tore down the former main residence on the property and built a new one in 2019. The 3,135-square-foot main residence features an open floor plan designed by Sweet Sparkman Architects and built by Josh Wynne Construction that spreads over a single-level structure linking indoor and outdoor areas by open-air beezeways.

The main residence has floor-to-ceiling windows across the northwest side of the home. The kitchen features a 13-foot, eat-in island and a walk-in butler's pantry. An expansive outdoor entertaining space also adds to entertaining value.

A 12-foot-deep lanai covers the rear of the residence, and the new homeowners can enjoy a 40-foot outdoor pool.

Acting listing agent Natalie Tanner of the Peter Laughlin Group said the bidding is expected to last to approximately 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. Showings by appointment will be held at the property from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 15.

Besides the main residence, there is a manager's house, guest studio, workshop, horse barn and pole barn. The property is made up of three pastures, a fenced garden, a stocked lake and a cattle pond.

Also included in the auction sale are farm equipment, cattle, pigs, goats, ducks, chickens and guinea hens.

Sotheby's Auction House traditionally is known for selling jewelry and art.