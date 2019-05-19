 Skip to main content
Ninety-five-year-old Robert Kanter, who earned a purple heart with the 101st Airborne Division in World War II, was honored with a float sponsored by his son, Lakewood Ranch Dental owner Michael Kanter.

East County embraces its heroes in Lakewood Ranch

University Place's Ava Gilbank and Lakewood Ranch's Kaelyn Zabikow met just before the parade began but they had time to do a little dancing on Lakewood Main Street.

Navy veteran Ken Green was part of the Honor Guard that saluted the veterans and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Lakewood Ranch 2-year-old Hartley Eliason loves the taste of patriotism.

Creekwood 1-year-old Jaxon Barnes is having a ball and the parade hasn't even started.

Sarasota's Erika Miller sang the National Anthem for the third consecutive time at the Tribute to Heroes Parade.

Eight-year-old Jaxon Miklavic, 8-year-old Dominick Carroll and 11-year-old Zachary Post are ready to represent East Manatee Bulldogs and throw beads during the parade.

East County 9-year-old Christie Humphreys and Sarasota 9-year-old Allegria Ferreira had big responsbilities for Troop 42 in the parade.

An empty chair was left on a float for the late Le Smith, a Vietnam veteran.

Lakewood Ranch 8-year-old Alexander Miller spent all day getting his bike ready for the parade.

Lakewood Ranch 5-year-old Alex Stark shows off his entry in the decorated bicycle contest.

Lakewood Ranch 5-year-old Jackson Miller didn't let the heat bother him when it came to riding his decorated bike.

Creekwood's Thomas Carter, a retired captain with the 82nd Airborne Division and a special forces soldier, enjoys a meal for the veterans at Town Hall.

Richard Rajsky of the Gulf Coast Corvette Club enjoys a spread at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall before the parade. The Corvette club supplied cars for the veterans to ride in during the parade.

Greenbrook's Ernie Freedman is a former Navy medic who was raising money for VFW Braden River Post 12055.

Lindsey Hyer and Kyla Munoz, Lakewood Ranch High juniors and members of the Key Club, volunteered to put out American flags before the parade.

Lakewood Ranch's Mary Anne Poulton and her mom, Tara Poulton, salute the veterans.

Grand Marshall Dave Daily of Mill Creek thanks the crowd for supporting the veterans.

Vietnam veteran Charlie Busack gets his ride down Main Street in a Corvette.

Del Webb's Herman Martinez, a Vietnam veteran, waves to the crowd.

The Gulf Coast Corvette Club provided the rides.

Vietnam veteran Ernie Wawrowics was one of the many veterans honored during the parade.

Vietnam veteran Fred Chapman brought his own little American flag to wave.

Eagle Trace's Ned Fishman is honored for his service in Vietnam during the Tribute to Heroes Parade.

The Lakewood Ranch High Marching Band was back in the Tribute to Heroes Parade.

The marching Mustangs thrilled the crowd with their big sound.

An earlier parade date opened up the opportunity for the Mustangs to return as one of the parade's highlights.

The Lakewood Ranch High Marching Band rocked Lakewood Main Street.

The Lakewood Ranch JROTC marched in the parade.

The parade route became a funnel as spectators moved closer to those who marched.

Miss Lakewood Ranch Little Sister Hope Thomsen, 12, and Miss Sarasota Little Sister Lauren Dalton, 13, were honored with a ride during the parade.

Venice's Robert Heggan marches with the New World Celts.

Russ Sexton of the Model T Shriners makes his way through the parade route to the delight of the crowd.

East County veteran Jennifer Webber is honored with beads by Crewe of De Soto's Donnie Olmsted.

Mark Hildebrandt leads the Crewe of De Soto down Main Street.

The Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance was in the house with staff members Amy Treis and Dan Sidler.

A Florida Forest Service Truck let the children get close to some heavy machinery.

Beads and candy flew off the many floats.

Keith Pandeloglou, the director of Lakewood Ranch Community Activities, was still smiling after a long day setting up the parade.

A horse-draw carriage carrying a soldier's coffin closed the parade as always.

No one had more spirit than the East Manatee Bulldogs.

The Observer staff once again had the honor of carrying Old Faithful.

Fallen soldiers, veterans and current military members are center stage at annual parade.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Greenbrook's Ernie Freedman, a Vietnam veteran, couldn't find the words to explain how much he appreciated the community's outpouring of love for veterans during the Tribute to Heroes Parade that had its 10th running Sunday on Lakewood Main Street in Lakewood Ranch.

Freedman, a charter member of Braden River VFW Post 12055, was raising funds for his post in a booth during the parade, but he took time to remember back when he returned from Vietnam.

"The Vietnam veterans were not treated very well," said the 72-year-old Freedman, who was a Navy medic who was assigned to the 3rd Marine Division in Vietnam. "When I came back, I had no other clothes to wear so I had to wear my uniform. People would spit on you and call you baby killer.

"This makes you smile. It feels so good."

Veterans of all eras rode in the parade, including 95-year-old World War II veteran Robert Kanter, whose Purple Heart went along for the ride.

The parade was presented by Lakewood Ranch Community Activities.

 

 

