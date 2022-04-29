East Bradenton mothers and sons compete for gold at Freedom Elementary School Olympics

Kristin Wikstrom cheered on her son, Corum Wikstrom, as he "swam" down a hallway at Freedom Elementary School through a sea of blue balloons.

The "swimming" event had Freedom Elementary School mothers and sons lying on scooters and pulling themselves to the finish line. Once the sons reached the end of the hall, it was the mothers' turn to go back.

Swimming was one of eight events for dozens of Freedom Elementary School mothers and sons to compete in the Parent-Teacher Organization's Mother and Son Olympics on April 29.

"I competed in college athletics, and this is more competitive," Kristin Wikstrom said. "I had inspiration from Corum, who did a great job."

Mothers and sons decorated their own flags and came up with their own country names to represent their families. The flags were hung around the cafeteria during the Olympics.

Angie Moore and her son, Aiden, who is in fifth grade, decided their team name would be "Double A."

"We struggled with it," Angie Moore said about coming up with a team name. "We talked about different sports and countries. We decided because both of our names start with A we would go with 'Double A.'"