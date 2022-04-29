 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Second grader Abel Hilliard and his mother, Megan Hilliard, try to score as many balls in the net as possible during a game of hockey. "Maybe I should try out for the (Tampa Bay) Lightning," Megan Hilliard says.

East Bradenton mothers and sons compete for gold at Freedom Elementary School Olympics

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Second grader Abel Hilliard and his mother, Megan Hilliard, try to score as many balls in the net as possible during a game of hockey. "Maybe I should try out for the (Tampa Bay) Lightning," Megan Hilliard says.

Krista Aloy makes her way through dozens of balloons during a swimming relay with her son Dominick Aloy. "It's so much fun," Krista Aloy says.

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Krista Aloy makes her way through dozens of balloons during a swimming relay with her son Dominick Aloy. "It's so much fun," Krista Aloy says.

Hannah Ballou and her kindergartner Jakih Ballou dress in matching Bahamas shirts. Hannah Ballou says the Bahamas is a place they would like to visit some day.

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Hannah Ballou and her kindergartner Jakih Ballou dress in matching Bahamas shirts. Hannah Ballou says the Bahamas is a place they would like to visit some day.

Mothers and sons create their own flags and country names.

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Mothers and sons create their own flags and country names.

Mother and son Olympians check in before the games begin.

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Mother and son Olympians check in before the games begin.

Tara Paine and her third grader Colin Paine and kindergartner Quentin Paine can't wait to spend time together while competing in different events.

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Tara Paine and her third grader Colin Paine and kindergartner Quentin Paine can't wait to spend time together while competing in different events.

Taylor Puckett, who is in pre-kindergarten, tries to move his body so the ring his mother, Kerlyn Puckett, tossed at him lands on him.

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Taylor Puckett, who is in pre-kindergarten, tries to move his body so the ring his mother, Kerlyn Puckett, tossed at him lands on him.

Corum Wikstrom, who is in pre-kindergarten, dashes through a sea of blue balloons in the "swimming" event.

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Corum Wikstrom, who is in pre-kindergarten, dashes through a sea of blue balloons in the "swimming" event.

Clayton Upshaw, a fourth grader, celebrates after his mother, Ashley Upshaw, was able to successfully toss a ring onto him.

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Clayton Upshaw, a fourth grader, celebrates after his mother, Ashley Upshaw, was able to successfully toss a ring onto him.

Luca Montovani, a first grader, cheers as his mother, Melissa Montovani, throws a bag at a set of bowling pins to knock down as many as possible.

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Luca Montovani, a first grader, cheers as his mother, Melissa Montovani, throws a bag at a set of bowling pins to knock down as many as possible.

Fourth grader Clayton Upshaw and his mother, Ashley Upshaw, and Bianca Highsmith and her fourth grader Mason Marston have fun at the Olympics. Clayton Upshaw and Mason Marston were most excited to play soccer.

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Fourth grader Clayton Upshaw and his mother, Ashley Upshaw, and Bianca Highsmith and her fourth grader Mason Marston have fun at the Olympics. Clayton Upshaw and Mason Marston were most excited to play soccer.

Angie Mooer and her fifth grader Aiden Moore match in team shirts. They came up with the name "Double A" because both of their first names start with "A."

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Angie Mooer and her fifth grader Aiden Moore match in team shirts. They came up with the name "Double A" because both of their first names start with "A."

Dylan Kiefer, a sixth grader at Braden River Middle School, watches his brother, Carson Kiefer, who is in sixth grade, try his hand at a game of ping pong while their mother, Kelly Kiefer, cheers for them.

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Dylan Kiefer, a sixth grader at Braden River Middle School, watches his brother, Carson Kiefer, who is in sixth grade, try his hand at a game of ping pong while their mother, Kelly Kiefer, cheers for them.

Fifth grader Cooper Young, first grader Tallen Huguet, Jennifer Warren, fourth grader Liam O'Neal and Kara Huguet decide to wear matching shirts during the Olympics.

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Fifth grader Cooper Young, first grader Tallen Huguet, Jennifer Warren, fourth grader Liam O'Neal and Kara Huguet decide to wear matching shirts during the Olympics.

Candice Smith pushes her son Bowen Smith, who is in fourth grade, during bobsledding.

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Candice Smith pushes her son Bowen Smith, who is in fourth grade, during bobsledding.

Allison Wyman dribbles the ball around the cones to her son Dane Wyman, who is in second grade, so he can dribble the ball back.

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Allison Wyman dribbles the ball around the cones to her son Dane Wyman, who is in second grade, so he can dribble the ball back.

Christie Hagar and fifth grader Kellen Hagar try to figure skate their way around hoola hoops as fast as possible. Kellen Hagar says soccer is his favorite event of the night because he likes dribbling through the cones.

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Christie Hagar and fifth grader Kellen Hagar try to figure skate their way around hoola hoops as fast as possible. Kellen Hagar says soccer is his favorite event of the night because he likes dribbling through the cones.

Oscar Crabtree wears a homemade shirt to match his mother, Chelsea Crabtree.

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Oscar Crabtree wears a homemade shirt to match his mother, Chelsea Crabtree.

Hayden Else, a first grader, loves competing with his mother, Keri Else. "I think we're taking home the gold," Keri Else says.

Friday, Apr. 29, 2022 |

Hayden Else, a first grader, loves competing with his mother, Keri Else. "I think we're taking home the gold," Keri Else says.

Share
The Freedom Elementary School PTO hosts mother-and-son Olympics with eight events.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Kristin Wikstrom cheered on her son, Corum Wikstrom, as he "swam" down a hallway at Freedom Elementary School through a sea of blue balloons.

The "swimming" event had Freedom Elementary School mothers and sons lying on scooters and pulling themselves to the finish line. Once the sons reached the end of the hall, it was the mothers' turn to go back.

Swimming was one of eight events for dozens of Freedom Elementary School mothers and sons to compete in the Parent-Teacher Organization's Mother and Son Olympics on April 29. 

"I competed in college athletics, and this is more competitive," Kristin Wikstrom said. "I had inspiration from Corum, who did a great job."

Mothers and sons decorated their own flags and came up with their own country names to represent their families. The flags were hung around the cafeteria during the Olympics.

Angie Moore and her son, Aiden, who is in fifth grade, decided their team name would be "Double A."

"We struggled with it," Angie Moore said about coming up with a team name. "We talked about different sports and countries. We decided because both of our names start with A we would go with 'Double A.'"

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement