Eden, Kristin, Isaac, Levi, Steve, Elise and Myla Coad show the signs they'll be posting in church members' yards during the parade.

East Bradenton church's parade uplifting for members

Saturday, May 16, 2020 |

Judah Powell, who is 6 years old, gets ready to participate in the parade with his father, Cliff Powell.

Deb Bolles helps decorate a car before the parade.

Missy Parmenter, an associate pastor for Oasis Church, decorates the back of her car to encourage people to honk their car horns if they're happy.

Danielle and James Peele enjoy participating in the parade with their children Lilah and Annabelle Peele and Elijah Johnson.

Jason and Laura Dugmore are excited to see some of their church family. Laura Dugmore says seeing them is uplifting, encouraging and a breath of fresh air.

Hannah Kessie, a kids pastor at Oasis Church, helps put up a yard sign congratulating Clair Sidnam, a senior at Lakewood Ranch High School. Sidnam was supposed to graduate May 13, but the ceremony was postponed until July.

Lilah and Annabelle Peele and Elijah Johnson show their signs to Bethany Laney.

Del Tierra's Bethany Laney is pleased with the sign Oasis Church members made for her family's front lawn. "I love it so much," she says.

Jeremy, Josue, Jeany and Juliette Nunez enjoy being visited by Oasis Church members. "It was fun," Jeany Nunez says. "I'm glad they came."

Oasis Church has car parade drive to members' homes and assisted living facilities to share messages of love and hope.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Hannah Kessie, a kids pastor at Oasis Church, honked her car horn three times while pulling up to Lakewood Ranch's Jason and Laura Dugmore's apartment complex May 16. 

Kessie smiled and waved as she got out of her car, which was decorated with red, white and blue garlands and pool noodles. She then handed Laura Dugmore a sign saying, 'You are loved.'

A group of 19 Oasis church members traveled around Manatee County and Sarasota in a small parade to church members' homes and assisted living facilities. 

"We are just missing our church community and friends," Kessie said. "This is a chance to see people and show people they're loved."

Laura Dugmore said seeing some of their church family was uplifting, encouraging and a breath of fresh air, especially after not being able to be in church together for the past two months due to COVID-19.

 

