Ear Research Foundation celebrates 40 years

The Ear Research Foundation gave guests something to listen to - the mission of the organization and Dr. Herbert Silverstein's original jazz soundtrack.

Guests walked into Michaels On East March 20 for Hear & Now, welcomed by the music. A mingle and cocktail hour kicked off the event, then everyone went into the ballroom to take their seats. During the salad course, Executive Director Melissa Lane welcomed guests and sponsors, followed by an introduction of Dr. Herbert Silverstein. He gave awards to Drs. Horace Norrell, Mark Kauffman, Jack Wazen, Seth Rosenberg and Board Chairman Geoff Frazier for their dedication to the organization as it celebrates its 40th anniversary.

The Ear Research Foundation is focused on three things: research, education and community care. Part of this process includes developing clinics trials to advance knowledge of hearing issues and balance disorders, educate future otologists and neurologists in fellowship programs and give hearing screenings to members of the community.

The program continued with a celebration video, live auction, dessert course, testimonials from patients and a paddle raise.

On their way out, guests were handed a bag filled with information on The Ear Research foundation and a copy of Dr Silverstein’s CD.