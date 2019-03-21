 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Beth and Dr. Herbert Silverstein with Executive Director Melissa Lane

Ear Research Foundation celebrates 40 years

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019 |

Beth and Dr. Herbert Silverstein with Executive Director Melissa Lane

Buy this Photo
Guests took home a gift bag of information.

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019 |

Guests took home a gift bag of information.

Buy this Photo
Beth Silverstein made the decorative flowers.

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019 |

Beth Silverstein made the decorative flowers.

Buy this Photo
Michael's On East glowed reed with gold accents.

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019 |

Michael's On East glowed reed with gold accents.

Buy this Photo
The Ear Research Foundation is celebrating its 40th Anniversary this year.

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019 |

The Ear Research Foundation is celebrating its 40th Anniversary this year.

Buy this Photo
Beth Silverstein made the centerpieces.

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019 |

Beth Silverstein made the centerpieces.

Buy this Photo
Carolyn and Thad Masters

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019 |

Carolyn and Thad Masters

Buy this Photo
Cynthia Shuford with Linda and John Macaskill

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019 |

Cynthia Shuford with Linda and John Macaskill

Buy this Photo
Lisa Smiley, Cindy Boskello, Brian Kellermeyer, Ulyseius Martinez and Dishank Pateel

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019 |

Lisa Smiley, Cindy Boskello, Brian Kellermeyer, Ulyseius Martinez and Dishank Pateel

Buy this Photo
Sharon Rende, Carolyn Brennan and Lynette Dornton

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019 |

Sharon Rende, Carolyn Brennan and Lynette Dornton

Buy this Photo
Marilyn Bilib, Chloe Conboy and Kaylee Greene

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019 |

Marilyn Bilib, Chloe Conboy and Kaylee Greene

Buy this Photo
Dr. Silverstein's jazz CD was given to each guest.

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019 |

Dr. Silverstein's jazz CD was given to each guest.

Buy this Photo
Sharon Bankert, Liz Bright and Tessa Suplee

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019 |

Sharon Bankert, Liz Bright and Tessa Suplee

Buy this Photo
Dr. Lewis and Milly Chaykin

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019 |

Dr. Lewis and Milly Chaykin

Buy this Photo
Dianne Corso, Louise Wurst and Lisa Beach

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019 |

Dianne Corso, Louise Wurst and Lisa Beach

Buy this Photo
Jordan and Megan Pritchard

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019 |

Jordan and Megan Pritchard

Buy this Photo
Dan Jackson and Laura Perez

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019 |

Dan Jackson and Laura Perez

Buy this Photo
Irene and Dr. Mark Kauffman

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019 |

Irene and Dr. Mark Kauffman

Buy this Photo
Committee Members Lindsay Mertzlufft, Beth Silverstein, Laura Wazen, Eileen Hampshire, Marilyn Bilib and Executive Director Melissa Lane

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019 |

Committee Members Lindsay Mertzlufft, Beth Silverstein, Laura Wazen, Eileen Hampshire, Marilyn Bilib and Executive Director Melissa Lane

Buy this Photo
Gus and Katherine Michelle Turner

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019 |

Gus and Katherine Michelle Turner

Buy this Photo
Joe and Marti Marsh

Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019 |

Joe and Marti Marsh

Buy this Photo
Share
Hear & Now was hosted March 20 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Ear Research Foundation gave guests something to listen to - the mission of the organization and Dr. Herbert Silverstein's original jazz soundtrack.

Guests walked into Michaels On East March 20 for Hear & Now, welcomed by the music. A mingle and cocktail hour kicked off the event, then everyone went into the ballroom to take their seats. During the salad course, Executive Director Melissa Lane welcomed guests and sponsors, followed by an introduction of Dr. Herbert Silverstein. He gave awards to Drs. Horace Norrell, Mark Kauffman, Jack Wazen, Seth Rosenberg and Board Chairman Geoff Frazier for their dedication to the organization as it celebrates its 40th anniversary.

The Ear Research Foundation is focused on three things: research, education and community care. Part of this process includes developing clinics trials to advance knowledge of hearing issues and balance disorders, educate future otologists and neurologists in fellowship programs and give hearing screenings to members of the community. 

The program continued with a celebration video, live auction, dessert course, testimonials from patients and a paddle raise. 

On their way out, guests were handed a bag filled with information on The Ear Research foundation and a copy of Dr Silverstein’s CD.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement