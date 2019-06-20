 Skip to main content
Sherri Mills, Scott Kuykendall and Audrey Modglin

'Each One, Reach One': Longboat business owners network over lunch

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019 |

Sherri Mills, Scott Kuykendall and Audrey Modglin

Andrew Vac, Gail Loefgren and Donna Blaney

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019 |

Andrew Vac, Gail Loefgren and Donna Blaney

Amy Doran, Rob Nemeth, Tonya Yaneva and Missy Ordiway

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019 |

Amy Doran, Rob Nemeth, Tonya Yaneva and Missy Ordiway

Christina Gay-Poppen and Allie Hueter

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019 |

Christina Gay-Poppen and Allie Hueter

Gail Loefgren, president of the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce, talks to the members about upcoming chamber events.

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019 |

Gail Loefgren, president of the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce, talks to the members about upcoming chamber events.

Georgia Griffith and Amy Tobin

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019 |

Georgia Griffith and Amy Tobin

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce is running an initiative that encourages chamber members to invite new members to join.

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019 |

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce is running an initiative that encourages chamber members to invite new members to join.

Jean-Pierre Knaggs, owner of The Bijou Cafe, and Andrew Vac welcome the chamber members.

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019 |

Jean-Pierre Knaggs, owner of The Bijou Cafe, and Andrew Vac welcome the chamber members.

Lou Sterett, James Otto and Rosemarie Tamunday-Casanova

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019 |

Lou Sterett, James Otto and Rosemarie Tamunday-Casanova

Mike O'Brien and Eric Steeves

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019 |

Mike O'Brien and Eric Steeves

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce members attended their monthly luncheon at The Bijou Cafe on June 20.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce met June 20 for its monthly Networking at Noon Luncheon at which members of the chamber were encouraged to bring potential members to join at The Bijou Cafe in Sarasota.

The chamber's membership campaign "Each One, Reach One" will run through November and welcomes members to bring in new members. The goal is to double the size of the chamber within the year, said President Gail Loefgren. 

Six new members attended the luncheon and were asked to introduce themselves and their business in an effort to create, build and enhance local business relationships. 

