'Each One, Reach One': Longboat business owners network over lunch

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce met June 20 for its monthly Networking at Noon Luncheon at which members of the chamber were encouraged to bring potential members to join at The Bijou Cafe in Sarasota.

The chamber's membership campaign "Each One, Reach One" will run through November and welcomes members to bring in new members. The goal is to double the size of the chamber within the year, said President Gail Loefgren.

Six new members attended the luncheon and were asked to introduce themselves and their business in an effort to create, build and enhance local business relationships.