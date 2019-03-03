Dub Fest brings the party to Sarasota

It's always a fun time with J Dub's Brewing Company's annual festival, Dub Fest.

The two-day music and food festival ran on March 2-3 at the Sarasota Fairgrounds. A lineup included Less Than Jake, Bob Marley Tribute, Reverend Barry & The Funk, SowFlo, Wild Root, Ship of Fools, Mini Kiss, The Black Honkeys, The Strangeways, Jah Movement, The New Rulers and The House Brand.

This is the fifth annual Dub Fest.

Local vendors were in attendance, as well as the Humane Society of Sarasota County. The HSSC brought several animals available for adoption.