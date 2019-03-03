 Skip to main content
Clooney, a dog up for adoption at the Humane Society of Sarasota, plays with volunteer Alex Traugott.

Dub Fest brings the party to Sarasota

Barbara Robinson and Duane Cantler

Pattie and Barry Glynn

The New Rulers played in the afternoon on Sunday.

Nikki Gaines, Ethan Briggs, Melissa Slattery and Chelsea Briggs

Mark and Judy Bokorney

Erica Benarroch, Christina Schneider and Jason Schneider

Chelsea Qualter and Eian Mong

Yanelie Llorca and Andrea Rios

Millicent is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Sarasota.

J Dub's Brewing annual music and food festival was March 2 and March 3.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

It's always a fun time with J Dub's Brewing Company's annual festival, Dub Fest. 

The two-day music and food festival ran on March 2-3 at the Sarasota Fairgrounds. A lineup included Less Than Jake, Bob Marley Tribute, Reverend Barry & The Funk, SowFlo, Wild Root, Ship of Fools, Mini Kiss, The Black Honkeys, The Strangeways, Jah Movement, The New Rulers and The House Brand. 

This is the fifth annual Dub Fest. 

Local vendors were in attendance, as well as the Humane Society of Sarasota County. The HSSC brought several animals available for adoption. 

