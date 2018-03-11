 Skip to main content
Erik Dunton leads a group drumming session during Positive Repercussions' grand opening.

Drumming up good vibrations on Siesta Key with Positive Repercussions

Oz Poppe finds her own rhythm.

Ocean Poppe with Kennan and Gina Wilson

Stacey Graham and Justin Wiggins

Franz and Anneliese Biedermann

One of the many drums available at Positive Repercussions.

Erik Dunton praises the group's drumming.

Instruments are displayed along Positive Repercussions' storefront.

Oz Poppe and Harvey Wiggins have fun with an ocean drum, a drum made to sound like water rolling over the shore.

Cindy Black and Sharon Merrigan

Karen Fraider with Wendy Eaton

New drumming center and percussion instrument boutique opens its doors for business in Siesta Village.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Positive RePercussions, a drumming center and rhythm boutique in Siesta Key, celebrated its grand opening March 9 with an event that was on beat. Owners Erik Dunton and Kim Scott introduced guests to percussion instruments and led participants in a drum circle.

Dunton and Scott, who recently moved to Siesta Key from Austin, Texas, started Positive Repercussions in 2007 to teach others the benefits of rhythm-based activities and interactive group drumming.

The new business is their first physical space and will offer drumming classes for all ages, as well as sonic immersion classes which Scott described as “meditation to live music” through gongs, bowls and drums.

“We believe Siesta Key is a high vibration place and the world needs high vibrations right now,” Scott said. “We love it here and we believe music builds community, so this is an opportunity to give back to a community that we love.”

Positive RePercussions is located at 5049 Ocean Blvd. in Siesta Village.

