Members of Survivors in Sync have breast-cancer themed paddles.

Dragon Boat Festival gives residents a sense of community

Saturday, May 11, 2019 |

Barb Green was all smiles before the team launched from the dock.

One drummer couldn't help but bring a little viking spirit to the race.

Lakewood Ranch's Dana Bauer is ready to help lead her team to victory.

Joe Campbell steers one of the Survivors in Sync teams.

A dragon dance was performed in between races.

The members truly were in sync as they paddle to victory.

Dana Bauer cheers her team on.

Marianne Ferrier keeps her new team the Dragon Flys in times.

The boat steerers also help keep the rowers in line.

Joni Carone collects high-fives on her way off the boat.

Some races were neck and neck.

Members of Dragon Flys grab paddles before heading to their boats.

Joni Carone collects a hug after Survivors in Sync won a race.

Survivors in Sync comfortably won this 500-meter race, but the remaining boats were neck and neck.

Carla Baldwin gives high fives as she returns from a race.

Survivors in Sync captain Angela Long steers her team's boat.

Betty Jo Craig and Heidi Smithers welcome back teammate JoAnn Moore.

Some teams were comprised of men and women.

Rowers held up pink flowers while "Fight Song" played during the breast cancer survivor ceremony.

Rowers from all over North America travel to the festival in Nathan Benderson Park.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

Paddles dug through the water, synced perfectly to the low drum beats echoing through Nathan Benderson Park. A smile breaks out on 22 faces as the head of a dragon pushes its way through a finish line marked by bright orange buoys. 

Success. 

The members of Survivors in Sync, a dragon boat racing crew comprised mostly of breast cancer survivors, had just won their 500-meter race in the annual Dragon Boat Festival. They pulled up to the dock and made their way through the crowd, giving high-fives and hugs along the way.

"The best part about racing is having something to aspire toward," SIS team captain Angela Long said. "It’s the reason we really come together, and it really drives us. We get to see the results of all of our hard work that we put in throughout the year." 

Unlike Survivors in Sync, which has been racing together for five years, three local teams got their first taste of dragon boat racing thanks to a program hosted by Nathan Benderson Park and Great White North, a Canadian company which provided the boats for and helped run the festival. 

The program gave beginners the opportunity to receive five dragon boat lesson before competing in the race. Initially, the program was meant to field one team, there were so many participants that three teams were formed. However, there were a few last minute fill-ins. 

"When I got here today, someone walked up and said, ‘Hey, this is your new paddler for today,’ and we’re were like, ‘OK. This is your paddle, this is your blade, this is how you stroke,’” said Annely Armstrong-Thorstad, NBP Dragons coach and coach of the three program teams.  

While the teams didn't see as much success as survivors in sync, Armstrong-Thorstad said she was happy with the friendship she saw form between the teammates. 

"The camaraderie is amazing for sure," she said. "When you dragon boat race, you instantly have a connection. These guys are competitive on the water, but once they're off, everyone is interacting and getting along." 

