Dragon Boat Festival gives residents a sense of community

Paddles dug through the water, synced perfectly to the low drum beats echoing through Nathan Benderson Park. A smile breaks out on 22 faces as the head of a dragon pushes its way through a finish line marked by bright orange buoys.

Success.

The members of Survivors in Sync, a dragon boat racing crew comprised mostly of breast cancer survivors, had just won their 500-meter race in the annual Dragon Boat Festival. They pulled up to the dock and made their way through the crowd, giving high-fives and hugs along the way.

"The best part about racing is having something to aspire toward," SIS team captain Angela Long said. "It’s the reason we really come together, and it really drives us. We get to see the results of all of our hard work that we put in throughout the year."

Unlike Survivors in Sync, which has been racing together for five years, three local teams got their first taste of dragon boat racing thanks to a program hosted by Nathan Benderson Park and Great White North, a Canadian company which provided the boats for and helped run the festival.

The program gave beginners the opportunity to receive five dragon boat lesson before competing in the race. Initially, the program was meant to field one team, there were so many participants that three teams were formed. However, there were a few last minute fill-ins.

"When I got here today, someone walked up and said, ‘Hey, this is your new paddler for today,’ and we’re were like, ‘OK. This is your paddle, this is your blade, this is how you stroke,’” said Annely Armstrong-Thorstad, NBP Dragons coach and coach of the three program teams.

While the teams didn't see as much success as survivors in sync, Armstrong-Thorstad said she was happy with the friendship she saw form between the teammates.

"The camaraderie is amazing for sure," she said. "When you dragon boat race, you instantly have a connection. These guys are competitive on the water, but once they're off, everyone is interacting and getting along."