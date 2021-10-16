Donte's Den supporters compete for Top Dog

Man's best friend and its time in the limelight during the Top Dog competition presented by Donte's Den on Oct. 16.

The canine competition, held this year at the Bird Key Yacht Club, featured Donte's Den supporters bringing along their four-legged friends to compete for a number of titles. The dinner benefits the nonprofit's services caring for homeless dogs.

Guests mingled and chatted with 2021 guest Michael Bodine before sitting down for the competition. Dogs strutted up and down the runway with their owners in the hopes of winning titles such as Best Dressed and Top Dog.

Eventually, Jody Feinroth and dogs Sammy and Junior went home with the Top Dog prize.