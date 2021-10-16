 Skip to main content
Founder Marcia Panuce and guest Michael Bodine

Donte's Den supporters compete for Top Dog

Guests compete for the Top Dog trophy.

Linda and John Nicholson with Barbara Zigras

Linda and John Nicholson with Barbara Zigras

Linda Nicholson with Molly the dog

Linda Nicholson with Molly the dog

Each gift received a gift basket.

Maureen Hoyt and Terri Sahli with Cooper

Maureen Hoyt and Terri Sahli with Cooper

2019 Top Dog winner Vincent welcomes guests into the event.

2019 Top Dog winner Vincent welcomes guests into the event.

Terry Brussatti with Cami and Jan Grzep with Max

Terry Brussatti with Cami and Jan Grzep with Max

Pam Hagan and Lynne Koons with Dolly Parton the dog

Pam Hagan and Lynne Koons with Dolly Parton the dog

Ed and Carole Kay with Barbara and Jim Freedman

Ed and Carole Kay with Barbara and Jim Freedman

Ms. Pebbles was rolled around.

Ms. Pebbles was rolled around.

Charlie the dog had his own stroller.

Charlie the dog had his own stroller.

Dante walked around on his leash.

Dante walked around on his leash.

Lee Gabrielle with Mr. Peanut

Lee Gabrielle with Mr. Peanut

Jody Feinroth with Sammy the dog

Jody Feinroth with Sammy the dog

Shannon Feinroth with Junior

Shannon Feinroth with Junior

Renee Gilmore with Bob Harrigan

Renee Gilmore with Bob Harrigan

Jada Terreros with Chalupa and Frank Terreros with Cholula

Jada Terreros with Chalupa and Frank Terreros with Cholula

Krystal Viruet had Reese welcoming guests.

Krystal Viruet had Reese welcoming guests.

The Crystal Ball dog show was held Oct. 16.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Man's best friend and its time in the limelight during the Top Dog competition presented by Donte's Den on Oct. 16.

The canine competition, held this year at the Bird Key Yacht Club, featured Donte's Den supporters bringing along their four-legged friends to compete for a number of titles. The dinner benefits the nonprofit's services caring for homeless dogs. 

Guests mingled and chatted with 2021 guest Michael Bodine before sitting down for the competition. Dogs strutted up and down the runway with their owners in the hopes of winning titles such as Best Dressed and Top Dog.

Eventually, Jody Feinroth and dogs Sammy and Junior went home with the Top Dog prize. 

