Donors of Distinction returns with grant ceremony

Andrew Webb, Kelsey Brink and Emily Turner

Wednesday, Jun. 8, 2022 |

Annmarie Kennedy and Danielle Merkel

Co-chairwomen Britney Guertin and Angie Vara

Kelly Fox, Melissa Wandall and Gina Babcock

Doug Staley, Jessica Hays and Mary Ellen Mancini

Jody Jester, Nicole Britton and Pam Plank

Mothers Helping Mothers director Cherie DeVries with Kireh and Kasheena Kimbrough

Donors of Distinction board chair Jane Thompson and president Megan Micale

Laura Granack, Colleen Thayer and Amy Weinberger

Kat Carver, Megan Wenger, Travis Barrows and Lauren Jackson

Kelsey Thomas and Tori Turner

Mayor Erik Arroyo and Victoria Arroyo

Jewel, Apollo and Kasey Truman

Britney Guertin, Raf Perna and Heather Hawley

America Jones, Laura Pritchard, Nikki Taylor and Maddy Taylor

President Megan Micale thanks the audience for attending.

Representatives from various nonprofits accepted checks with Donors of Distinction members.

Representatives from various nonprofits accepted checks with Donors of Distinction members.

The rechristened nonprofit held its annual grant ceremony on June 8.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

After two years of change and effort, the rechristened Donors of Distinction nonprofit returned to Gold Coast Eagle Distributing for its annual grant ceremony on June 8.

Donors of Distinction spends its year raising funds with events and functions to be provided to local nonprofit. The organization did exactly that during its ceremony, which saw representatives from 22 nonprofits in the community meeting for drinks before sitting down for the program to start.

Donors of Distinction president Megan Micale welcomed the audience before having nonprofits stand and collect their checks. This year's ceremony distributed around $90,000 to 22 nonprofits. 

