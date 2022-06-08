Donors of Distinction returns with grant ceremony

After two years of change and effort, the rechristened Donors of Distinction nonprofit returned to Gold Coast Eagle Distributing for its annual grant ceremony on June 8.

Donors of Distinction spends its year raising funds with events and functions to be provided to local nonprofit. The organization did exactly that during its ceremony, which saw representatives from 22 nonprofits in the community meeting for drinks before sitting down for the program to start.

Donors of Distinction president Megan Micale welcomed the audience before having nonprofits stand and collect their checks. This year's ceremony distributed around $90,000 to 22 nonprofits.