Jezebel Redd

Donors of Distinction debuts A Night In Paris

Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022 |

President Megan Micale with co-chairwoman Jennifer Matteo

Co-chairwomen Alice Rothbauer and Amberly Bucci

Emily Willians, Nazare Edelsonm Dawnelle Lanners and Ashley Guttridge

Cherry Von Topp

Beth Taylor and Jaime Loomis

Kimmy McNary, Monica McEwan, Melissa Keen, Rebecca Sandlin and Liz Coleman

Monika Fila and Madison Bidini

Souad Dreyfus and Alicia Delgado

Alyssa Simons and Evan Ackerman

Elizabeth Kalban, Gena Cristiani and Jean Ruff

Lisa Garcia and Gregg Center

Savannah Holds and Elizabeth Taylor

Maressa Fox

Eric and Sarah Massey

Victoria and mayor Erik Arroyo with Elizabeth and Tom McDonald

Bubba Henson and Megan-Whitney Howell

Ed Martinez and Sofia Moniz

President Megan Micale welcomes the crowd to the debut gala.

Hillary Galt and Stephanie Caroline

The debut gala was hosted March 4.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Donors of Distinction nonprofit transformed the Ross Aviation Sarasota facility into a Moulin Rouge-inspired Parisian event space during its debut gala on March 4.

Supporters went all-out for the "A Night In Paris" event by dressing up in their most creative and dazzling throwback attire. Many went the extra mile wearing top heats, pearls, fishnet stockings and more to match the theme. Fire performers, can-can dancers and stilt walkers served as entertainment for the night. 

Guests mingled before gathering at the center of the event space to bid on gifts and trips during the live auction.

A Night In Paris has been a long time coming for the nonprofit. President Megan Micale remembers finalizing paperwork for the event back in 2019 before the pandemic delayed the event for some time. It was a relief to finally see the event underway. 

"It's just exciting to finally have (the event) happening with our new name," Micale said. "We made it through."

