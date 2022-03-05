Donors of Distinction debuts A Night In Paris

The Donors of Distinction nonprofit transformed the Ross Aviation Sarasota facility into a Moulin Rouge-inspired Parisian event space during its debut gala on March 4.

Supporters went all-out for the "A Night In Paris" event by dressing up in their most creative and dazzling throwback attire. Many went the extra mile wearing top heats, pearls, fishnet stockings and more to match the theme. Fire performers, can-can dancers and stilt walkers served as entertainment for the night.

Guests mingled before gathering at the center of the event space to bid on gifts and trips during the live auction.

A Night In Paris has been a long time coming for the nonprofit. President Megan Micale remembers finalizing paperwork for the event back in 2019 before the pandemic delayed the event for some time. It was a relief to finally see the event underway.

"It's just exciting to finally have (the event) happening with our new name," Micale said. "We made it through."