 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Trixy, 10 months, jumps for a treat from her owner Paulette Nelson.

Dogs take over the Bazaar on Apricot and Lime

Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019 |

Trixy, 10 months, jumps for a treat from her owner Paulette Nelson.

Buy this Photo
Trixy, 10 months, smiles for the camera.

Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019 |

Trixy, 10 months, smiles for the camera.

Buy this Photo
Jilian Alumbaugh, organizer of the event, shows off Pet Wants' dog treats.

Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019 |

Jilian Alumbaugh, organizer of the event, shows off Pet Wants' dog treats.

Buy this Photo
Azaela, 9, is avaiable for adoption from Satchel's Last Resort Rescue and Sanctuary.

Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019 |

Azaela, 9, is avaiable for adoption from Satchel's Last Resort Rescue and Sanctuary.

Buy this Photo
Melissa Auman and Amber Clemmer with with The Black Dog.

Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019 |

Melissa Auman and Amber Clemmer with with The Black Dog.

Buy this Photo
Michael and Cheryl Fults specialize in pet photography.

Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019 |

Michael and Cheryl Fults specialize in pet photography.

Buy this Photo
Moose, 1, cools off in the shade.

Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019 |

Moose, 1, cools off in the shade.

Buy this Photo
Linda Mosca and her teacup chihuahua Allie.

Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019 |

Linda Mosca and her teacup chihuahua Allie.

Buy this Photo
Share
The event was one of three to be held by Pet Wants this summer.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Saturday was one for the dogs at "The Dog Days of Summer" at the Bazaar on Apricot and Lime.

Hosted by Pet Wants Sarasota, doggos and their owners perused the seven vendors booths that showcased everything from pet photography and dog toys to homemade treats and waterproof dog blankets.

The event was put together by Jilian Alumbaugh who said it was an effort to fill the summer months with dog-related fun because the Florida heat doesn't encourage many dog-centric events.

Dog Days featured adoptable dogs from Satchel's Last Resort Rescue and Sanctuary. Donations of unopened pet food, blankets and kitty litter were also collected. 

The Dog Days of Summer will take over the Bazaar again from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on July 27 and Aug. 24.

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

Advertisement