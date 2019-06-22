Dogs take over the Bazaar on Apricot and Lime

Saturday was one for the dogs at "The Dog Days of Summer" at the Bazaar on Apricot and Lime.

Hosted by Pet Wants Sarasota, doggos and their owners perused the seven vendors booths that showcased everything from pet photography and dog toys to homemade treats and waterproof dog blankets.

The event was put together by Jilian Alumbaugh who said it was an effort to fill the summer months with dog-related fun because the Florida heat doesn't encourage many dog-centric events.

Dog Days featured adoptable dogs from Satchel's Last Resort Rescue and Sanctuary. Donations of unopened pet food, blankets and kitty litter were also collected.

The Dog Days of Summer will take over the Bazaar again from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on July 27 and Aug. 24.